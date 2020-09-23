PNW sees overall decline, high retention in fall 2020 enrollment report

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Purdue University Northwest is sharing a snapshot this week of fall enrollment numbers amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

While the university saw an overall drop in total student enrollment compared to this time last year, PNW officials are reporting the highest fall-to-fall retention rate since its Purdue Calumet and Purdue North Central campuses combined several years ago.

The university is reporting a fall 2020 enrollment total of 9,363 students — a decline of 6.4% from fall 2019, according to a PNW news release.

Purdue Northwest's full-time student enrollment increased to 81% of core undergraduates and its first-time, full-time student return rate for those who enrolled in fall 2019 was reported at 70.6%, according to the release.

Hispanic students make up 24% of PNW's full-time undergraduate students, and 38.9% of PNW's freshman class this year is composed of underrepresented minority groups.

"Fall-to-fall retention is at its highest level in PNW's five-year history," PNW Chancellor Thomas Keon said in the release. "Many academic programs, including nursing, business and engineering, saw increases in enrollment."