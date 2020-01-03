{{featured_button_text}}
Lauren Cross, The Times

LINCOLN TOWNSHIP — Police have launched an investigation into a man that was found dead in a pond in rural Lincoln Township

Police were called to the body of water around 10 a.m. Friday in the 4300 block of County Road 800 East in rural Lincoln Township, according to LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Ronald Heeg.

Police searched and found a deceased black man and contacted the detective bureau to conduct an investigation.

The body was found in a large pond near the roadside, Heeg said.

An autopsy will be performed on the body on Monday at Franciscan Health Hospital in Michigan City, Heeg said.

The identity of the man is unknown at this time. 

The Department of Natural Resources assisted the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office and the LaPorte County coroner’s office.

Police ask that anyone with information to contact Detective Gabe Struss at 219-326-7700, ext. 2443, or 219-809-7677.

