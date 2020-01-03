LINCOLN TOWNSHIP — Police have launched an investigation into a man that was found dead in a pond in rural Lincoln Township
Police were called to the body of water around 10 a.m. Friday in the 4300 block of County Road 800 East in rural Lincoln Township, according to LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Ronald Heeg.
Police searched and found a deceased black man and contacted the detective bureau to conduct an investigation.
The body was found in a large pond near the roadside, Heeg said.
An autopsy will be performed on the body on Monday at Franciscan Health Hospital in Michigan City, Heeg said.
×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
The identity of the man is unknown at this time.
The Department of Natural Resources assisted the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office and the LaPorte County coroner’s office.
Police ask that anyone with information to contact Detective Gabe Struss at 219-326-7700, ext. 2443, or 219-809-7677.
Shawn Walker
Age: 30
Residence: Portage
Arrest Date: Dec. 23, 2019
Offense Description: Failure to appear
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Willie Patrick
Age: 34
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Dec. 25, 2019
Offense Description: Failure to appear, habitual traffic offender, leaving the scene of a property damage accident,
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Sheriff's Office
Malcolm Smith
Age: 31
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Dec. 23, 2019
Offense Description: Failure to appear, battery against a public safety officer
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
David Owsley
Age: 42
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Dec. 23, 2019
Offense Description: Failure to appear
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Toro Franklin
Age: 25
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Dec. 23 2019
Offense Description: Invasion of privacy
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police
Phillip Sinclair
Age: 30
Residence: South Bend
Arrest Date: Dec. 23, 2019
Offense Description: Residential entry, intimidation
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
John Warren
Age: 40
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Dec. 23, 2019
Offense Description: Domestic battery, Strangulation
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Damon Slack
Age: 22
Residence: Westville
Arrest Date: Dec. 25, 2019
Offense Description: Theft, possession of syringe, burglary
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
Terrance Wright
Age: 35
Residence: Benton Harbor
Arrest Date: Dec. 23, 2019
Offense Description: Battery resulting bodily injury, battery
Class: Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Police Department
Danielle Phillips
Age: 44
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Dec. 23, 2019
Offense Description: Theft
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Jessica Hall
Age: 31
Residence: Westville
Arrest Date: Dec. 26, 2019
Offense Description: auto theft, domestic battery
Class: Felony, Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Sheriff's Office
Ashley Arndt
Age: 26
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Dec. 29, 2019
Offense Description: Auto theft, theft
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Jonathan Griffin
Age: 25
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Dec. 27, 2019
Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Amy Shaffer
Age: 36
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Dec. 28, 2019
Offense Description: Fraud
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Andrew Mullins
Age: 22
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Dec. 29, 2019
Offense Description: Domestic battery
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Geraldine Thomas
Age: 58
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Dec. 29, 2019
Offense Description: Theft
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Steven Dabney
Age: 28
Residence: South Bend
Arrest Date: Dec. 28, 2019
Offense Description: Operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Kiana Ward
Age: 21
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Dec. 29, 2019
Offense Description: Unlawful possession of syringe
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Isiah Conner
Age: 22
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Dec. 28, 2019
Offense Description: theft
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Katelyn Hoffman
Age: 26
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Dec. 27, 2019
Offense Description: Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of syringe, unlawful use of a legend drug
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Christopher Powell
Age: 32
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Dec. 29, 2019
Offense Description: Possession of a narcotic drug, unlawful possession of syringe, neglect of a dependent
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Nicholas Stone
Age: 29
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Dec. 27, 2019
Offense Description: Unlawful use of syringe
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Curtis Wilson
Age: 36
Residence: South Padre Island, TX
Arrest Date: Dec. 28, 2019
Offense Description: Failure to register as sex or violent offender
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Other
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter