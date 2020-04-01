You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police warn of coronavirus scams on testing kits, emails
alert urgent

Police warn of coronavirus scams on testing kits, emails

LaPorte County Sheriff's Department stock

LaPorte County Sheriff's Department

 Provided

LAPORTE — Police cautioned residents of a variety of scams circulating in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office released information on three scams relating to home testing kits, phishing emails and ransomware attacks.

There are no approved COVID-19 home testing kits, police said, and those who have seen or purchased one should contact local authorities immediately.

In addition, the FBI has notified authorities that there is an increase in phishing emails that fraudulently seek donations or personal information. Police said people should not open links from unknown senders and to verify a charity before donating to a cause. The government will not ask residents for personal information through email, police said.

Authorities also warned of fake emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention being sent that carry malware or ransomware. Once an individual opens a link or attachment in the email, a virus infects the recipient’s computer. Police said only trusted websites should be used to get up-to-date information.

The Michigan City Police Department also released information about a stimulus check scam. Though the funds from the federal government's economic stimulus check won't arrive for another three weeks, police said scammers are sending emails claiming to be able to get residents funds immediately. 

Criminals are also sending messages and making phone calls under the guise of the IRS, attempting to collect bank and personal information. 

"The fraudsters are creative and have dedicated significant resources to obtain money from hardworking people during this time of economic hardship," said Detective Sgt. Anna Painter of the Michigan City Police Department. "You should never have to give someone money in the form of gift cards, money orders, or cashier's checks in order to claim a prize or be sent a larger sum of money later. Be careful what you click on and what calls or texts you answer."

Coronavirus-related scams can be reported to the Food and Drug Administration at fda-covid-19-fraudulent-products@fda.hhs.gov.

Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts