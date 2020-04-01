Police warn of coronavirus scams on testing kits, emails

LAPORTE — Police cautioned residents of a variety of scams circulating in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
On Wednesday, the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office released information on three scams relating to home testing kits, phishing emails and ransomware attacks.
There are no approved COVID-19 home testing kits, police said, and those who have seen or purchased one should contact local authorities immediately.
In addition, the FBI has notified authorities that there is an increase in phishing emails that fraudulently seek donations or personal information. Police said people should not open links from unknown senders and to verify a charity before donating to a cause. The government will not ask residents for personal information through email, police said.
Authorities also warned of fake emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention being sent that carry malware or ransomware. Once an individual opens a link or attachment in the email, a virus infects the recipient’s computer. Police said only trusted websites should be used to get up-to-date information.
The Michigan City Police Department also released information about a stimulus check scam. Though the funds from the federal government's economic stimulus check won't arrive for another three weeks, police said scammers are sending emails claiming to be able to get residents funds immediately.
Criminals are also sending messages and making phone calls under the guise of the IRS, attempting to collect bank and personal information.
"The fraudsters are creative and have dedicated significant resources to obtain money from hardworking people during this time of economic hardship," said Detective Sgt. Anna Painter of the Michigan City Police Department. "You should never have to give someone money in the form of gift cards, money orders, or cashier's checks in order to claim a prize or be sent a larger sum of money later. Be careful what you click on and what calls or texts you answer."
Coronavirus-related scams can be reported to the Food and Drug Administration at fda-covid-19-fraudulent-products@fda.hhs.gov.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.