Police warn of coronavirus scams on testing kits, emails

LAPORTE — Police cautioned residents of a variety of scams circulating in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office released information on three scams relating to home testing kits, phishing emails and ransomware attacks.

There are no approved COVID-19 home testing kits, police said, and those who have seen or purchased one should contact local authorities immediately.

In addition, the FBI has notified authorities that there is an increase in phishing emails that fraudulently seek donations or personal information. Police said people should not open links from unknown senders and to verify a charity before donating to a cause. The government will not ask residents for personal information through email, police said.

Authorities also warned of fake emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention being sent that carry malware or ransomware. Once an individual opens a link or attachment in the email, a virus infects the recipient’s computer. Police said only trusted websites should be used to get up-to-date information.

