MICHIGAN CITY — The Salvation Army of Michigan City marks the end of summer with its annual celebration next month.
The Neighborhood Celebration, formerly known as a block party, is open to the public Sept. 8.
Major Dale Simmons, corps officer of the Salvation Army of Michigan City, said the biggest change to the event this year is simply moving the festivities indoors to take advantage of the chapel and fellowship hall.
“This year we won’t need to pray for good weather for this event,” Simmons said, adding that there are other benefits to hosting a community event inside the community center.
“A lot of people may only know us as a food pantry, or only know us as a church, or may not even know that our building is here," Simmons said. "But by inviting the community to our Neighborhood Celebration, they get to see everything that takes places within these walls."
The Neighborhood Celebration will take place on from noon to 2 p.m. at 1201 S. Franklin Street. Those attending will receive food and play family friendly and all-ages games. The highlight of the event will be an appearance by Kalita, "Master of Magic and Suspense", who will perform a magic show.
“Kalita performed at a past block party for the Salvation Army and he was such a hit with the crowd,” Simmons said. “Everyone loved his show — the kids and their parents — so we’re very excited to have him back this year.”
The Salvation Army of Michigan City is a social service organization serving the Michigan City community with several programs including a food pantry, men’s overnight shelter, utility assistance, diaper bank and more. For more information regarding the Neighborhood Celebration or any Salvation Army programs, please call 219-874-6885.