MICHIGAN CITY — The Visiting Nurse Association of NWI is celebrating the end of summer with a theme hinged on decades-old fashion advice: no more white clothing after Labor Day.
"Last Chance for White Pants" is a casual event featuring a gourmet dinner, open bar and live music from 6-11 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City. Dance the night away to the sounds of the live band, The Unit. Guests will have the opportunity to bid on live and silent auction items.
White pants are optional at the event.
Proceeds from the event will support the completion of renovations and improvements at the Arthur B. and Ethel V. Horton VNA Hospice Center. Since opening in 2002, the VNA Hospice Center has provided compassionate comfort and care to nearly 6,000 patients and their families.
“Over the last 17 years, we’ve seen some wear and tear at the hospice center," said Cindy Kaariainen Tougaw, VNA board chairman and the event chair. "And we’ve also seen some changes in patient and family needs. This is a great opportunity for those touched by hospice to support the VNA Hospice Center AND have a great time.”
Tickets are $125 per person and are available online at www.vnanwi.org/latest-events or by calling 219-531-8078.