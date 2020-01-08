{{featured_button_text}}
MICHIGAN CITY — More than $17,000 in heroin and cocaine were recovered from a Dodge Charger stopped for rolling through a stop sign in Michigan City, police said.

The drugs allegedly belonged to convicted drug dealer Edward Sanders, who was being held Wednesday on a $50,000 bond.

Sanders, 46, of Michigan City, was charged in LaPorte Superior Court 1 with dealing in cocaine and dealing in a narcotic drug, both level 2 felonies, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

According to court documents, Sanders on Jan. 2 was a passenger in a car that drew the attention of an officer because of tinted windows too dark to see anyone inside.

The car was pulled over for not completely stopping at a stop sign on West 9th Street, police said.

The drugs, 157 grams of cocaine and 19 grams of heroin inside separate bags, were located on the floorboard, court documents revealed.

A loaded .357 magnum revolver under the front seat was also recovered, police said.

The case is set to go before a jury on March 16 after Sanders' motion for a fast and speedy trial was granted during his initial hearing Tuesday.

The court is scheduled to decide his request for a reduction in bond on Jan. 21.

In 2008, Sanders was given a 10-year prison sentence for dealing cocaine and five years on work release for being a habitual offender, according to court records.

According to court records, Sanders was handed a 20-year sentence in 1997 for dealing cocaine.

