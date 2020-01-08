MICHIGAN CITY — More than $17,000 in heroin and cocaine were recovered from a Dodge Charger stopped for rolling through a stop sign in Michigan City, police said.
The drugs allegedly belonged to convicted drug dealer Edward Sanders, who was being held Wednesday on a $50,000 bond.
Sanders, 46, of Michigan City, was charged in LaPorte Superior Court 1 with dealing in cocaine and dealing in a narcotic drug, both level 2 felonies, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
According to court documents, Sanders on Jan. 2 was a passenger in a car that drew the attention of an officer because of tinted windows too dark to see anyone inside.
The car was pulled over for not completely stopping at a stop sign on West 9th Street, police said.
The drugs, 157 grams of cocaine and 19 grams of heroin inside separate bags, were located on the floorboard, court documents revealed.
A loaded .357 magnum revolver under the front seat was also recovered, police said.
×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
The case is set to go before a jury on March 16 after Sanders' motion for a fast and speedy trial was granted during his initial hearing Tuesday.
The court is scheduled to decide his request for a reduction in bond on Jan. 21.
In 2008, Sanders was given a 10-year prison sentence for dealing cocaine and five years on work release for being a habitual offender, according to court records.
According to court records, Sanders was handed a 20-year sentence in 1997 for dealing cocaine.
Gallery: Recent arrests in LaPorte County
Edward Sanders
Age: 46
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Jan. 3, 2020
Offense Description: Dealing in cocaine, dealing in a narcotic drug, Unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Sonia Carrillo
Age: 36
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Dec. 31, 2019
Offense Description: Domestic battery
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Leo Edwards
Age: 25
Residence: Chicago
Arrest Date: Jan. 2, 2020
Offense Description: Burglary
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Department
Ellis Thomas
Age: 62
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Jan. 5, 2020
Offense Description: Operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Class: Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police
Christopher Everly
Age: 48
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Jan. 2, 2020
Offense Description: Domestic battery, domestic battery
Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Master Porter
Age: 20
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Dec. 31, 2019
Offense Description: Domestic battery
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Thomas Skomac
Age: 35
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Jan. 5, 2020
Offense Description: Operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Class: Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Department
Carter Morse
Age: 21
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Jan. 1, 2020
Offense Description: Theft
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police
Travis Dane
Age: 23
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Dec. 31, 2019
Offense Description: Dealing in methamphetamine, possession of a narcotic drug, unlawful possession or use of a legend drug
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police
Joseph Peterson
Age: 34
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Jan. 6, 2020
Offense Description: Failure to appear
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Kyle Moore
Age: 32
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Jan. 3, 2020
Offense Description: Failure to appear
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Department
Melvin Dowdell
Age: 24
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Jan. 2, 2020
Offense Description: Failure to appear, Legend drug deception
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
Larry Conn
Age: 58
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Jan. 1, 2020
Offense Description: Batter
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Department
Justin Wingard
Age: 24
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Jan. 6, 2020
Offense Description: Domestic battery, strangulation
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Geoffery Plunk
Age: 32
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Jan. 1, 2020
Offense Description: Theft
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Daniel Sherrod
Age: 28
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Jan. 2, 2020
Offense Description: Burglary while armed with deadly weapon
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Department
Douglas Johnson
Age: 33
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Jan. 3, 2020
Offense Description: Escape
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Ignacio Diaz
Age: 30
Residence: Mount Prospect
Arrest Date: Jan. 1, 2020
Offense Description: Operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Class: Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police
Richard Bennett
Age: 52
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Jan. 5, 2020
Offense Description: Neglect of a dependent, Operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Franklyn Schroeder
Age: 31
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Jan. 3, 2020
Offense Description: Escape
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Department
Michael Buckmaster
Age: 21
Residence: Walkerton
Arrest Date: Jan. 2, 2020
Offense Description: Burglary
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Department
Ivick Nuttal
Age: 30
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Jan. 6, 2020
Offense Description: Resisting Law Enforcement, Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering a Person
Class: Felony, Felony, Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Tena Province
Age: 50
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Jan. 5, 2020
Offense Description: Legend drug deception
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter