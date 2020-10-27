Two men arrested for illegal firearm possession in LaPorte County, police say

LaPorte County sheriff's deputies arrested two men Sunday for illegally carrying firearms, officials said.

The arrests came following two separate traffic stops.

At 9 a.m. Sunday, Deputy Ken Etchison stopped a driver traveling east on County Road 200 North after failing to stop for a sign at County Road 100 West, police said. A handgun was found on the driver, who was identified at Dustin G. Carpenter, 29, of Selmer, Tennessee.

Carpenter was arrested for carrying a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor, police said. Carpenter was transported and later that afternoon released from the LaPorte County Jail, after a cash bond was posted, officials said.

At 2:19 p.m. Sunday, Capt. Brian Piergalski made a traffic stop after a driver failed twice to signal lane changes and sped around the police vehicle, officials said. The driver was traveling east in the 3000 block of U.S. 20, officials said.

Police said a handgun was found with the driver, identified as Demario A. Beatty, 24, of South Bend.