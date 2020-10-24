LaPorte patients moved to new Northwest Health hospital

Several connecting streets leading to the new hospital were also blocked to regular traffic for exclusive use by ambulances during the move.

Eight officers from the LaPorte Police Department along with several members of the Indiana Department Transportation helped keep the routes clear.

“We’re basically providing traffic control trying to keep cars away from here so the ambulances came make a seamless delivery to the new hospital,” said LaPorte Police Chief Paul Brettin.

A flag raising ceremony and short prayer service led by Justin Chadwick, Chaplain Coordinator for Northwest Health, was held outside the new hospital about 30 minutes prior to the doors opening.

“More than 12 months of meticulous planning and training have gone into making this move safe for our patients,” said Ashley Dickinson, CEO of the hospital.

Keltner said four departments such as wound care will remain at the old hospital until September when construction of a medical plaza for those services next to the new hospital should be completed.

No formal announcements have been made on what will happen to the old hospital.

LaPorte Mayor Tom Dermody said the more than 50-year-old structure needs to come down.