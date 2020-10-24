LaPorte patients moved to new Northwest Health hospital

LAPORTE — All 71 patients at LaPorte Hospital were moved Saturday a short distance to the new $125 million Northwest Health hospital.
Both the new hospital at 1331 State St. opened and old one at 1007 Lincolnway closed at 6 a.m.
14 ambulances from LaPorte County Emergency Medical Service and surrounding agencies began pulling into the new hospital at 1331 State St. with the patients about 30 minutes later.
It took about six hours to complete the move using entrances on each side of the four level hospital to bring in and take patients to their new rooms.
Intensive care and COVID-19 patients, for example, went inside through the back entrance along Washington Street, while the main entrance in front of the hospital was used for intermediate care patients.
Most of the ambulances carried one patient at a time, but mothers and their babies rode together.
The most ill patients were moved first, according to hospital officials.
Northwest Health spokeswoman Karen Keltner said multiple entrances were used “to get patients as quickly and safely to their new assigned room.”
One of the westbound lanes of Lincolnway was closed to help clear the way for ambulances leaving the old hospital for the new one with patients.
Several connecting streets leading to the new hospital were also blocked to regular traffic for exclusive use by ambulances during the move.
Eight officers from the LaPorte Police Department along with several members of the Indiana Department Transportation helped keep the routes clear.
“We’re basically providing traffic control trying to keep cars away from here so the ambulances came make a seamless delivery to the new hospital,” said LaPorte Police Chief Paul Brettin.
A flag raising ceremony and short prayer service led by Justin Chadwick, Chaplain Coordinator for Northwest Health, was held outside the new hospital about 30 minutes prior to the doors opening.
“More than 12 months of meticulous planning and training have gone into making this move safe for our patients,” said Ashley Dickinson, CEO of the hospital.
Keltner said four departments such as wound care will remain at the old hospital until September when construction of a medical plaza for those services next to the new hospital should be completed.
No formal announcements have been made on what will happen to the old hospital.
LaPorte Mayor Tom Dermody said the more than 50-year-old structure needs to come down.
His vision is for the site to become a gathering place for large public events downtown at some point.
“Not sure what that is right now," Dermody said. "We’ll look forward to working with the hospital team.”
Gallery: 5 stories to know today
5 stories to know today: Connor Kerner found guilty of murder after short deliberation
Here's a look at some of The Times' most-read stories from yesterday.
After nearly three weeks of testimony and nearly 800 pieces of evidence, Connor Kerner was convicted of killing two teens in early 2019.
Reckless homicide count dismissed in Crown Point crash that killed teen; elderly driver fined $500 for speeding
To convict a person of reckless homicide, the evidence must show defendant saw the "precise nature of the danger" ahead of him and chose to regard it, Judge Samuel Cappas said.
250% spike in NWI COVID cases, rising positivity rates indicate worst is yet to come, professor says
The seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases in Northwest Indiana increased 250% within the past month, and the seven-day positivity ra…
U.S. District Court Judge Theresa Springmann ruled Thursday a second trial for former Portage Mayor James Snyder doesn’t amount to double jeopardy, which the U.S. Constitution prohibits.
Those of the Roman Catholic faith in Indiana are dispensed from obligations to attend Sunday Mass and other Holy Days after Nov. 1 due to COVID-19, the state's five Roman Catholic Diocese announced.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!