LaPorte revises human rights ordinance

LAPORTE — The LaPorte City Council has revised its civil rights ordinance to more clearly define discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
City leaders said it is intended to protect the LBGTQ community in the city and comes after City Councilman Roger Galloway made a comment to a member of the LGBTQ community during a public meeting in July.
Galloway's remarks were met with considerable backlash from Mayor Tom Dermody and other council members.
Galloway later apologized publicly and in private to the LGBTQ community.
The ordinance requires city employees undergo diversity training every two years and renames the city’s Human Rights Commission to the Diversity and Inclusion Committee.
The committee will consist of three members appointed by the mayor and two members named by the council.
Promoting inclusiveness
City Councilman Tim Franke said the role of the committee will be to promote “inclusiveness and diversity within the city.”
Complaints will have to be taken to a judge outside the jurisdiction of the city or to the Indiana Human Rights Commission to be decided as they were previously.
Several residents spoke for and against the proposal before it was approved unanimously.
Larry Pinkerton said he agreed all citizens should be given equal opportunity but believed Galloway was an example of efforts nationwide to silence people of faith in violation of their freedom of speech rights.
He also thought he ordinance could become a tool for religious suppression.
“This is not just about making sure people with sexual identity issues are not bullied. It’s about bullying religious people and shutting up their values and especially parental authority,” said Candace Wright.
