LaPorte rings up big win in Red Kettle fundraising competition
alert featured urgent

LaPorte soundly defeated Michigan City in a fundraising contest Monday between the mayors of both cities for The Salvation Army.

LaPorte Mayor Tom Dermody raised $12,488 in his kettle while $2,456 came rolling out of the kettle of Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry.

LaPorte Salvation Army Capt. Chris Karlin said the money raised by Dermody gives his kettle drive a much better chance of meeting this year’s $70,000 goal.

Karlin said $48,000 was the amount raised prior to the mayor’s contribution.

“Without that $12,000 day it would have made it a lot more challenging,” he said.

The match intended as friendly event had a competitive edge given the long Packers-Bears type rivalry between the communities.

Both mayors even resorted to a little trash talking at their respective posts 15 miles apart.

“We’re going to smoke those guys. Dermody is going to have to eat some crow after this one,” Parry said.

“Our one-day goal is $10,000. We definitely want to beat it and definitely let Michigan City know who’s in charge here when it comes to raising these dollars,” Dermody said.

Parry, wearing a Santa Claus hat and red sport coat with built-in battery powered Christmas lights, rang the bell outside Al’s Supermarket on Karwick Road.

Dermody, showing his hometown spirit outside Kroger, wore a LaPorte Slicers orange winter coat.

Things looked good early on for Dermody who topped $6,000 less than halfway through the 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. competition.

“That just tells you a lot about our community,” Dermody said.

His total received a major shot in the arm with a $2,500 check from local businessman Ryan Seaburg.

Bethany Lutheran Church Pastor Dennis Meyer along with Hotspot Café owners, Vic and Charity Hlavsa, also came through in the clutch for Dermody with $1,000 checks.

“Although Michigan City lost the battle, the real winner is the people who will benefit from the funds raised,” said Maj. Becky Simmons of The Salvation Army in Michigan City.

A gold coin was also dropped into each of the kettles.

The coins, worth estimated $1,880 apiece, were not reflected in the amount raised by the mayors, officials said.

