LaPorte rings up big win in Red Kettle fundraising competition

LaPorte soundly defeated Michigan City in a fundraising contest Monday between the mayors of both cities for The Salvation Army.

LaPorte Mayor Tom Dermody raised $12,488 in his kettle while $2,456 came rolling out of the kettle of Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry.

LaPorte Salvation Army Capt. Chris Karlin said the money raised by Dermody gives his kettle drive a much better chance of meeting this year’s $70,000 goal.

Karlin said $48,000 was the amount raised prior to the mayor’s contribution.

“Without that $12,000 day it would have made it a lot more challenging,” he said.

The match intended as friendly event had a competitive edge given the long Packers-Bears type rivalry between the communities.

Both mayors even resorted to a little trash talking at their respective posts 15 miles apart.

“We’re going to smoke those guys. Dermody is going to have to eat some crow after this one,” Parry said.

“Our one-day goal is $10,000. We definitely want to beat it and definitely let Michigan City know who’s in charge here when it comes to raising these dollars,” Dermody said.

