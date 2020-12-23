LaPorte rings up big win in Red Kettle fundraising competition

Dermody, showing his hometown spirit outside Kroger, wore a LaPorte Slicers orange winter coat.
Things looked good early on for Dermody who topped $6,000 less than halfway through the 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. competition.
“That just tells you a lot about our community,” Dermody said.
His total received a major shot in the arm with a $2,500 check from local businessman Ryan Seaburg.
Bethany Lutheran Church Pastor Dennis Meyer along with Hotspot Café owners, Vic and Charity Hlavsa, also came through in the clutch for Dermody with $1,000 checks.
“Although Michigan City lost the battle, the real winner is the people who will benefit from the funds raised,” said Maj. Becky Simmons of The Salvation Army in Michigan City.
A gold coin was also dropped into each of the kettles.
The coins, worth estimated $1,880 apiece, were not reflected in the amount raised by the mayors, officials said.
Moore family
2711 Costello Dr. in Portage.
Provided by Jeff Moore
Moore family
2711 Costello Dr. in Portage.
Provided by Jeff Moore
Moore family
2711 Costello Dr. in Portage.
Provided by Jeff Moore
Suarez family
7551 Beech Ave. in Hammond.
Provided by Miriam Suarez
Nacke family
9119 W. 137th Place in Cedar Lake.
Provided by Andrew Nacke
Graham family
1109 N. Elmer St. in Griffith.
Provided by Michelle Graham
Warren family
3651 Monroe St. in Gary.
Provided by Sam Warren
Sutton family
94 N 325 W in Union Township.
Provided by Lee Sutton
Bibler family
301 McKinley Street in Kouts.
Provided by Megan Bibler
Labus family
5857 Prairie Rose Dr. in Schererville.
Provided by Tom Labus
Asche family
1362 S. Indiana Ave. in Crown Point.
Provied by Sonya Asche
Reule family
9244 Cottage Grove Pl. in Highland.
Provided by Dawn Reule
Reule family
9244 Cottage Grove Pl. in Highland.
Provided by Dawn Reule
DeAdam family
8100 W. 146th Ave. in Cedar Lake.
Provided by Tony DeAdam
Schmick family
311 Timi Dr. in Valparaiso.
Provided by Kaitlynn Schmick
Schmick family
311 Timi Dr. in Valparaiso.
Provided by Kaitlynn Schmick
Schmick family
311 Timi Dr. in Valparaiso.
Provided by Kaitlynn Schmick
Pearson family
1404 Greenleaf St. in Dyer.
Provided by Michael Pearson
Pearson family
1404 Greenleaf St. in Dyer.
Provided by Michael Pearson
Pearson family
1404 Greenleaf St. in Dyer.
Provided by Michael Pearson
Hiatt family
709 N 200 W in Liberty Township.
Provided by Douglass Hiatt
Hiatt family
709 N 200 W in Liberty Township.
Provided by Douglass Hiatt
Hiatt family
709 N 200 W in Liberty Township.
Provided by Douglass Hiatt
Sajda family
4 W. Elizabeth Dr. in Schererville.
Provided by Tricia Sajda
Hollandsworth family
222 Wells St. in Crown Point.
Provided by Michelle Hollandsworth
Cammarata family
12980 Red Lily Way in St. John Township.
Provided by James Cammarata
5655 Broadway
5655 Broadway in Merrillville.
Provided by James Ermslander
Herlitz family
186 E. 400 S. in Morgan Township.
Provided by Mike Herlitz
5655 Broadway
5655 Broadway in Merrillville.
Provided by James Ermslander
Hanft family
8434 Delaware St. in Highland.
Provided by Matt Hanft
Hanft family
8434 Delaware St. in Highland.
Provided by Matt Hanft
Hanft family
8434 Delaware St. in Highland.
Provided by Matt Hanft
Carr family
8027 Monroe Ave. in Munster.
Provided by Jason Carr
Rau family
3105 Highway Ave. in Highland.
Provided by Thomas Rau
Rau family
3105 Highway Ave. in Highland.
Provided by Thomas Rau
Rau family
3105 Highway Ave. in Highland.
Provided by Thomas Rau
Manfre family
1315 Capri Ln. in Dyer.
Provided by Danny Manfre
Manfre family
1315 Capri Ln. in Dyer.
Provided by Danny Manfre
Manfre family
1315 Capri Ln. in Dyer.
Provided by Danny Manfre
Block family
3147 Franklin St. in Highland.
Provided by Rebecca Block
Starkey family
509 Northgate Dr. in Dyer.
Provided by Robert Starkey
Arndt family
463 E. Greening Road in Chesterton.
Provided by Katina Arndt
Arndt family
463 E. Greening Road in Chesterton.
Provided by Katina Arndt
Arndt family
463 E. Greening Road in Chesterton.
Provided by Katina Arndt
Arndt family
463 E. Greening Road in Chesterton.
Provided by Katina Arndt
Yarbrough family
2631 Walnut Ln. in Hobart.
Provided by Erica Yarbrough
Leluga family
3535 Sunrise Dr. in Crown Point.
Provided by David Leluga
Birkenfeld family
139 S. Chase Dr. in Crown Point.
Provided
Keenan family
7213 Pierce St. in Merrillville.
Provided
Bozak family
259 Lake Park Road in Burns Harbor.
Provided by Andrew Bozak
Kern family
502 S. Rensselaer St. in Griffith.
Provided by Kevin and Bonnie Kern
Kern family
502 S. Rensselaer St. in Griffith.
Provided by Kevin and Bonnie Kern
Kern family
502 S. Rensselaer St. in Griffith.
Provided by Kevin and Bonnie Kern
Velgos family
8569 Matthews St. in Crown Point.
Provided by Bill Velgos
Velgos family
8569 Matthews St. in Crown Point.
Provided by Bill Velgos
Velgos family
8569 Matthews St. in Crown Point.
Provided
Payne family
6440 Gaywood Ave. in Portage.
Provided by Laurie Payne
Panozzo family
10750 Alabama St. in Crown Point.
Provided by Brandi Panozzo
Armstrong family
9099 N 500 W in Wheatfield.
Provided by Toni Armstrong
Luczak family
705 Wesley Road in Kouts.
Provided by John Luczak
