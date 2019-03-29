LAPORTE — Mayor Mark Krentz said his city’s "arrow is pointed toward the future."
LaPorte is, he said, a very charming community with a good sense of its past, but the major focus has been how to move the city forward, making it vibrant to attract not only additional residents, but businesses which provide good-paying jobs.
Bert Cook, executive director of the Greater LaPorte Economic Development Corp., agreed.
“We are a different community in a sense that we are so old. (The city was incorporated in 1835). We have been resistant to change, but in the last few years, that’s changed and we are community ready for change,” Cook said.
Krentz said LaPorte is a community surrounded by water, and he doesn’t mean Lake Michigan. The city is dotted with seven inland lakes, and much of the action is happening in and around those lakes.
“We are promoting the natural beauty of our inland lakes for entertainment and recreation. We have 1,700 square feet of park for every resident. It is a matter of quality of life, quality of place,” Krentz said.
That’s more important than ever, Cook said, in promoting a community.
“It starts with the people who live here. People expect more of their community. You have to create an environment where people want to come home to,” Cook said, adding it is not a matter of creating good-paying jobs to attract people any more. It is the matter of creating a good, vibrant community to attract residents, who in turn, attract businesses.
“We have to focus on quality of life. Young people move to the community first, and then they find a job,” Cook said.
The city and private developers have undertaken several projects in the last year and are looking to continue the trend to attract people to attract those jobs and keep the community vibrant for the future.
The downtown has undergone a resurrection of sorts, Krentz said, with businesses taking advantage of façade grants to undertake significant renovations. NewPorte Landing, a 50-acre development at Pine Lake Avenue and Truesdell Avenue, where the former Allis Chalmers manufacturing facility was located, broke ground last year.
Holladay Properties is developing a 12-acre parcel to provide retail, restaurants and office spaces.
Flaherty & Collins Properties was chosen by the city to develop a 200-unit multifamily development within the NewPorte Landing project, an estimated $30 million investment.
Community Health Systems broke ground on a new LaPorte Hospital late last year and construction is underway on the 200,000 square-foot facility adjacent to the present LaPorte Hospital. The new development is a $125 million investment in the city.
Other private investments include American Licorice’s $1.5 million corporate office constructed in Thomas Rose Industrial Park and a $25 million investment by American Renolit on a new production line.
Cook said the city’s arrow is “poised to take off.”
Both he and Krentz predict the city will continue its upward trajectory this year and in the future, with other businesses making serious inquiries to locate within the city.