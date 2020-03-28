LaPorte Salvation Army rallies to feed hungry

Karlin said the number of households at the food pantry has also gone up dramatically from 30 to 40 per day to about 80 in just the past week.

He expects the numbers to increase from people just now losing their jobs and finding out where to go for assistance.

Many of the people showing up to the food truck and pantry are first timers.

“They were working up until a week ago or this week and now they’re trying to figure out how they’re going to survive,” he said.

Karlin said he’s working with food suppliers to try and keep up with demand.

His biggest concern is having enough money to purchase food when donations of food are not enough.

The Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte has already given a $10,000 grant to the cause.

Other financial help has come from the Unity Foundation of LaPorte County and The United Way of LaPorte County.

Karlin said the unexpected surge is scary, but it’s also brought out the best in people.

“That’s been one of the real blessings from this,” he said.