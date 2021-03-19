LaPorte serial killer going Hollywood

“It’s a gamble, but that’s what life is. You have to take a chance every so often,” Bernacchi said.

Bernacchi said the factual part of his script, written more than a decade ago, is based on the 30 days leading up to a fire at the Gunness residence.

The body of a woman believed to have been Gunness was recovered from the rubble, but legend has it she staged her own death and moved to California.

The make-believe side of the story is about a romance between the 16-year old foster daughter of Gunness and his own grandfather, Angelo Bernacchi, who was 19 at the time.

Bernacchi said his grandfather used to tell him stories about delivering produce to Gunness and politely rejecting her invitations to step inside her home.

In the movie, Angelo, during one of his produce deliveries at the home, meets the girl and they immediately fall in love.

The girl, ruled and intimidated by Gunness, feared punishment if caught leaving the home at night, but did so every couple of days to meet Angelo waiting for her under the moonlight in a nearby woods.

She later decides to run away for them to get married.