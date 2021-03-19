LaPorte serial killer going Hollywood

LAPORTE — A LaPorte man is bringing in heavyweights from Hollywood in hopes of having his script turned into a movie based on a local female serial killer from over a century ago.
Michael Bernacchi is going all out for the upcoming filming of a trailer about the movie “The Farm.”
Traci Lords is playing the notorious Belle Gunness. Other well known names in the industry, such as Director Tom Logan and Emmy Award winning Narrator James Reynolds, are involved in the filming to occur in LaPorte.
“We’re doing it right and, hopefully, it will pay off,” Bernacchi said of the pilot.
According to history, men lured by her wealth were poisoned by Gunness and buried on her farm along McClung Road in LaPorte.
It’s believed Gunness committed anywhere from 14 to 40 murders from 1884 to 1908.
Filming for the four to five minute long trailer is scheduled to begin March 27.
Bernacchi, 72, said there’s been interest in his idea for the movie but hopes a trailer bringing to life highlights from the script will land him a contract from a production company.
He said the venture, involving members of the professional Screen Actors Guild, is very costly, but he’s in a financial position to absorb the expense if turned down.
“It’s a gamble, but that’s what life is. You have to take a chance every so often,” Bernacchi said.
Bernacchi said the factual part of his script, written more than a decade ago, is based on the 30 days leading up to a fire at the Gunness residence.
The body of a woman believed to have been Gunness was recovered from the rubble, but legend has it she staged her own death and moved to California.
The make-believe side of the story is about a romance between the 16-year old foster daughter of Gunness and his own grandfather, Angelo Bernacchi, who was 19 at the time.
Bernacchi said his grandfather used to tell him stories about delivering produce to Gunness and politely rejecting her invitations to step inside her home.
In the movie, Angelo, during one of his produce deliveries at the home, meets the girl and they immediately fall in love.
The girl, ruled and intimidated by Gunness, feared punishment if caught leaving the home at night, but did so every couple of days to meet Angelo waiting for her under the moonlight in a nearby woods.
She later decides to run away for them to get married.
Bernacchi said his script is different than other more factual pieces about the killer because of the fictional romance he made part of the story to heighten the attention of a movie producer.
“There’s a lot of suspense and everybody loves a romantic subplot. It makes the big difference,” he said.
The filming will occur at the old Ridgeway Farm at 210 Crescent Drive and inside the basement of a building at NOVA Basement Systems at 2465 Ind. 39.
Bernacchi makes a living in the hospitality industry, staging events for various organizations like the University of Notre Dame, major entertainers and at major sporting events like the Indianapolis 500.
Jack Nicklaus, Joe Montana and Darius Rucker are among the legends he has met during his work related travels, he said.
Bernacchi is involved in honing the skills of talented musical performers on a more part-time basis.
He has also written a script for having “The Farm” produced into a 13 episode mini-series.
“We have interest but you have to be the catalyst sometimes. You have to do a little bit more than just have a script and that’s what we’re doing,” he said.