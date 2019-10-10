A vehicle traveling in the passing lane prompted a traffic stop in LaPorte County which resulted in the arrest of the driver for dealing methamphetamine and other offenses, police say.
Deputy David Francis was traveling eastbound along U.S. 20 in rural Springfield Twp. Oct. 2 when he stopped a white Nissan for a traffic infraction. The driver was Patrick Myhand, 32, of Michigan City, and the passenger was Amelia McCullough, 28, of Chesterton.
The LaPorte County Sheriff's office said illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia were located within the vehicle during the traffic stop.
Myhand was arrested and charged with dealing in methamphetamine, a level 2 felony, driving while suspended and possession of paraphernalia.
McCullough was arrested after police learned she had a warrant issued by St. Joseph County authorities for two felony charges of unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of a narcotic drug.
Myhand remains in LaPorte County Jail and is being held on a $50,005 bond through LaPorte County Superior Court I. McCullough was turned over to officials from St. Joseph County and released from LaPorte County Jail Oct. 7.