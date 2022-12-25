 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Leader of LaPorte County Historical Society awarded top state honor

LAPORTE — Gov. Eric Holcomb has awarded a top state honor to the president of the LaPorte County Historical Society Board of Directors.

The Republican chief executive recently designated Bruce Johnson a "Sagamore of the Wabash" for his lifetime of significant contributions to the state of Indiana.

Johnson has been a member of the LaPorte County Historical Society for more than 35 years, including serving the last eight years as its president.

The LaPorte native, who worked 38 years as an elementary school teacher at South Central Community Schools, also serves as LaPorte County historian, and has a lengthy list of other community involvement and accomplishments.

His Sagamore plaque was presented on behalf of the governor by state Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, and state Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores.

"I am humbled, but truly grateful for this tremendous honor. Thank you to Mayor Tom Dermody, County Commissioners Rich Mrozinski and Joe Haney, the LaPorte County Historical Society board members, museum staff, and friends that took part in this award and attended the surprise presentation. I am overwhelmed with gratitude," Johnson said.

Pressel said Johnson is a deserving recipient of the high state honor initially established in the late 1940s by Gov. Ralph Gates.

"Bruce is an incredibly hard worker who has spent a large part of his life giving back to his community," Pressel said. "We are lucky to have someone so dedicated to serving others and I'm honored to present him with Indiana's top award."

The LaPorte County Historical Society Museum in LaPorte offers exhibits and events, along with a research library, focused on the history of LaPorte County and Northwest Indiana.

