WESTVILLE — Lou Holtz, the legendary college football coach who led the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to a national championship, will bring his inspiring message to the Purdue University Northwest Sinai Forum.
“Lou Holtz is a dynamic coach that inspires the best in people,” said Leslie Plesac, executive director of the Sinai Forum. “We’re excited to welcome him back to Indiana to have his energy and enthusiasm fill the Forum stage.”
The Purdue University Northwest Sinai Forum concludes its 2018 season by featuring Holtz at 4 p.m. Dec. 2 in the James B. Dworkin Student Services and Activities Complex, at 1401 S. U.S. 421 on the Westville Campus. Doors open at 3 p.m.
“Hosting prominent speakers has been the cornerstone of the Sinai Forum’s renowned 65-year history,” Plesac said. “The Forum is designed to give audiences a unique opportunity to hear noted speakers and pose questions in a town-hall style format.”
Holtz established himself as one of the most successful college football coaches of all time. Twenty-six seasons as a collegiate head coach earned Holtz a sterling reputation for turning pretenders into contenders.
For many years, Lou Holtz has been considered among the greatest speaking legends in America today. He speaks on overcoming seemingly impossible challenges by setting goals and working to achieve them.
Students showing a valid high school or university ID may attend at no cost.
The season sponsors are Urschel Laboratories Inc., The Times Media Co., Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa and the Bankoff family.
Patron-level ticket holders are welcome to attend the pre-program speaker reception.