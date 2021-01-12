Legends Leaving Legacies awards teacher with $500 grant

MICHIGAN CITY — Lake Hills STEM Elementary School Student Support Services teacher Erin Lozano recently received $500 from the nonprofit organization Legends Leaving Legacies.

Lozano had the opportunity to meet Cliff Levingston, former NBA basketball player and coach,who organized a charitable event in partnership with the I Street Meats store in LaPorte last October.

“The Legends Foundation has noticed the impact Erin has had on her kids during this time of distance learning and would like to make a small donation to aid her in the continual battle to educate,” Levingston said in a letter accompanying the donation.

Funds will be used for a future “virtual field trip” (possibly to the Challenger Center) and other supports for Lozano’s students.

Levingston, who won championship rings when he played for the Chicago Bulls in 91 and 92, plans to stop by Lake Hills to visit with students as soon as it is possible to do so.

