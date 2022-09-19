Let curiosity win over fear, author urges

WESTVILLE — Bestselling author Elizabeth Gilbert, whose “Eat Pray Love” became a hit movie, urged listeners to step outside their comfort zone and let curiosity and creativity win over fear.

That’s one of the life lessons she told the crowd gathered Sunday at Purdue University Northwest in Westville. Her presentation kicked off this season’s Sinai Forum lecture series.

“I think our brains are engineered by fear, where fear tells us don’t do anything new because I don’t know how it will end,” she said.

“My curiosity is just 1% bigger than my fear, and that’s all you need,” she said.

Battling fear isn’t easy for her. When Gilbert finished her 10th book, her most recent, she had the same fear reaction as with the first, she said.

Gilbert spoke at length about her desire to make real connections with people during a book tour, practicing what she preached in her book.

“Am I really authentic? Because what I’m asking people to do is take a risk and do something that makes them incredibly vulnerable,” she said.

“I was going on the biggest book tour of my life, and I was going to interact with literally thousands of people,” Gilbert decided. So she decided on an interpersonal art project in which the medium was other human beings.

“My art project was that I was going to make a concerted effort to meet every single person I met,” to truly connect, to have life meet life, she said.

“I decided that the way I was going to do that is I was going to find one question, and then I was going to ask that same question to every single person for six months. That was harder than it might sound," she said.

When people greet strangers, they often ask, “Where are you from?” and “What do you do?” Neither question offers much information about who the person really is, though, she said. If she tells someone she’s from Connecticut, “you see their mind go blank, and you try to decide what that means.”

Gilbert decided to skip the small talk and go straight into the heart of who a person is.

“What are you most excited about in your life right now?” she asked thousands of times on her tour. Some of the responses are memorable.

The first day of that six-month book tour, Gilbert was up at 4 a.m. to prepare for an appearance on a morning news and talk show. The first person she met was the station’s makeup artist, who had no interest in Gilbert.

Gilbert followed her book’s advice to live from curiosity rather than fear and popped her “excitement” question.

“Her entire countenance changed, and she lit up like she was just excited, and she said, ‘They just found water on Mars,’” Gilbert said. “How did we go from dead silence to suddenly there’s water on Mars in 3 seconds?”

The makeup artist then taught Gilbert more about space travel than she ever expected to learn.

The makeup artist explained the discovery of water on Mars changes the story of humanity. During her lifetime, she might be able to help colonize another planet.

“She was so alive to her own life in that moment,” Gilbert said. So when Gilbert did the interview on the show, she was excited herself.

Often, people are like storybook illustrations that you walk past. It’s when you interact in a meaningful way that they come to life. When Gilbert asked her question, one person gave a surprising answer.

“Thirty years ago when I was newly married, I had a baby and my baby died,” her driver said.

“She said, ‘It was the most horrible, devastating experience of my life, and I never thought I’d survive it,’” Gilbert said.

“This is the danger of intimacy. This is the danger of curiosity,” Gilbert told the audience. Where was the woman’s story headed?

The grieving mother said she walked around like a cardboard person. She became an honorary aunt of a neighbor’s child. Then the child grew up and had a baby that died soon after birth. Gilbert’s driver was the only person the newly grieving mother would let into her life. They shared their grief.

“Healing is happening, and connection is happening and humanity is happening,” Gilbert said. “I had no idea this was going to open that kind of thing.”

Asking what excites somewhat is dangerous. “This question is like a nuclear missile. Am I responsible enough for this question?”

In London, a taxi driver responded, “Why would you ask somebody that?” He hadn’t seen his family in five years.

“He was deeply offended,” Gilbert said. “If I could have backed up more into the corner of the cab, I would have.”

“It ended in someone taking offense and in me being deeply apologetic.”

Still, Gilbert urged her audience to live life fully and not retreat into a shell.

“It is not easy to live a life based on curiosity and not fear. It will always push you to the edge,” she warned, but the results are worth it.

To get meaning out of life, look inward and not be focused on seeking validation from others, she advised.

“I don’t need for us to be OK for me to be OK,” she said. “If I need for us to be OK, I’m not going to be OK.”

“That doesn’t mean that I’m not involved in trying to transform the world in ways that line up with my values,” Gilbert added.