Local faithful told to be cautious, but not forget those in need during pandemic

The steps are likely just the first line of defense in what could ultimately grow into older congregants temporarily ceasing to attend Friday night service and perhaps even an offering of live streaming of the service online, he said.

Concerns about the spread of the virus is already having an impact on the temple with the cancellation of two overseas guests, Zukrow said.

"They can't fly," he said.

The Diocese of Gary announced Friday that the local faithful were dispensed from their obligation of attending Mass during the next several weekends. Those who do opt to come together are encouraged to avoid physical contact and were told that wine will not be offered during communion during this period of caution.

"During this time of challenge and uncertainty, Bishop (Robert) McClory encourages the faithful to lift in prayer, the sick, the suffering, health care workers, care providers and those vulnerable to illness," according to the diocesan statement. "He further encourages us to be mindful of others in need. Social distance does not mean spiritual distance. As the Body of Christ, if one part suffers we all suffer with it."

Burton said he hopes after the threat of coronavirus passes, the congregation will come together stronger than before.