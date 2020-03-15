Local faithful told to be cautious, but not forget those in need during pandemic

While clergy from across the Region are grappling with how to limit congregations' exposure to the emerging coronavirus, the Rev. Jeff Burton of St. Paul Parish in Valparaiso said though longstanding traditions are being altered, the spirit remains the same.
"There's always going to be a communal aspect of faith," Burton said. "There is something powerful when we come together and we don't want to lose that. There are measures being taken and for the congregation, we are encouraging them to act responsibly."
Burton said while a mass earlier in the week of primarily younger worshipers had about 150 fewer people, attendance for all other services have remained virtually unchanged.
However, some Catholic traditions have been changed to limit the spread of illness. The sign of peace greeting at the start of service is now sans handshake and the chalice of wine has been omitted during communion.
First United Methodist Church Senior Pastor Mark Wilkins said he is not letting fear stand in his way of serving members, even if it means visiting sick beds.
"There's no question," said the Crown Point-based pastor. "We are here to serve."
"There's that fine line," Wilkins said. "Out and out panic or just ignore it? We're just trying to walk that tightrope a little bit."
The church has opted at this time not to cancel any of its three Sunday services, Wilkins said. Congregants who feel they are at greater risk of contracting the virus or other illness have the option of staying home and viewing services through the church's online streaming.
Those who do show up to worship are encouraged to find creative ways of replacing handshakes and practice smart hygiene, he said.
Julius C. Trimble, resident bishop of the United Methodist Churches of Indiana, called on pastors to continue serving when asked whether church services should be canceled.
"You have been called to ministry, and that mission still exists," he said in a prepared statement. "There are children to bless, meals to serve, and homeless people to house. People still need Jesus. None of that has changed because of this virus. I plan to keep working and serving and preaching and encouraging and communing until the CDC instructs me not to — because God calls us to not live in fear."
He did encourage precautions in carrying out this work and allows the cancellation of services for high-risk populations.
Local members of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America are being called on to also step up to serve others, including the sick, according to a letter from Bishop William Gafkjen, of the Indiana-Kentucky Synod.
"During times of crisis, Christians do not only think of or tend to their own health and well-being, but also to the health and well-being of others," he wrote in a prepared statement.
Pastor Tim Leitzke, of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Valparaiso, said services will go on with precautions such as the availability of hand sanitizer and the passing of the peace with an optional wave, nod or elbow bump.
Members with symptoms such as cough, runny nose and/or fever are encouraged to stay home, he said.
"We encourage members to consider their own health and that of others," Leitzke said. "This means checking in with each other."
"The church is always in the world, yet called, in the words of Saint Paul, to show the world 'a more excellent way.' We will keep trying our best to show a more excellent way even in a time of increased caution."
Rabbi Len Zukrow, of the Temple Beth-El in Munster, said he finds inspiration in the ancient priests.
"How, in retrospect, many were ahead of their time," he said, with their hand washing and other sanitation practices surrounding sacrifices.
Zukrow said he now finds himself encouraging congregants to remember not just the importance of regular hand washing and covering mouths when coughing, but also what he called "social distancing." The latter refers to keeping a little more space between each other than usual when coming together.
The steps are likely just the first line of defense in what could ultimately grow into older congregants temporarily ceasing to attend Friday night service and perhaps even an offering of live streaming of the service online, he said.
Concerns about the spread of the virus is already having an impact on the temple with the cancellation of two overseas guests, Zukrow said.
"They can't fly," he said.
The Diocese of Gary announced Friday that the local faithful were dispensed from their obligation of attending Mass during the next several weekends. Those who do opt to come together are encouraged to avoid physical contact and were told that wine will not be offered during communion during this period of caution.
"During this time of challenge and uncertainty, Bishop (Robert) McClory encourages the faithful to lift in prayer, the sick, the suffering, health care workers, care providers and those vulnerable to illness," according to the diocesan statement. "He further encourages us to be mindful of others in need. Social distance does not mean spiritual distance. As the Body of Christ, if one part suffers we all suffer with it."
Burton said he hopes after the threat of coronavirus passes, the congregation will come together stronger than before.
"We remain shepherds of the community," Burton said. "I hope that social distancing leads people to realize the importance of true communion. Sometimes a time of separation helps us realize how important we are to each other. That is my prayer in all of this."
Times Staff Writer Anna Ortiz contributed to this report.