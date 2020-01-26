Long Beach homeowners try to battle Lake Michigan erosion

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

They also were designed for better drainage to keep sand in the waves crashing over them from piling up behind the walls and the weight causing them to bow.

Regardless, he said the fix is only buying time until water levels, it is hoped, start going back down again.

"It’s temporary. We don’t know if this high lake level is the new norm," he said.

According to the U.S Army Corps. of Engineers, the lake has been rising since levels hit a record low in 2013.

The forecast calls for levels to remain at or break the record from 1986 in the coming months.

Longtime residents Francesca Caine and Robin Benoy said they’ve seen anything from staircases to deck furniture being washed into the lake.

Caine said the damage this year is worse from more homes going up since the last time levels were this high.

Both women live a block from the water’s edge.

“We see monstrous waves. I often think about how scary it must be to live on the lake side,” Benoy said.

Wall said preventative measures were taken after a Halloween storm to protect Lakeshore Drive and the utilities underneath it from washouts.

"We’ve installed temporary sandbags. We’ve installed concrete barriers to stop the wave action and energy from getting up that far and I monitor it myself seven days a week to make sure we’re in good shape,” he said.

