Long Beach sewer fees could drop

MICHIGAN CITY — The likelihood of a $1 million gift for extending sewers to Long Beach means rates and fees for the project are being recalculated.

The State Revolving Fund is offering $1 million in loan forgiveness, Michigan City Sanitary District attorney James Meyer told its board Thursday.

“It’s extremely unusual for them to grant $1 million of forgiveness on a typical loan for a project like this,” he said. “They see a significant environmental benefit to Lake Michigan.”

That grant isn’t guaranteed, Meyer warned. “We should know about this $1 million grant sometime by the end of this month.”

The board voted unanimously to affirm support for the project while awaiting revised resolutions for the rates and fees.

Using a worst-case scenario, the board had been expecting property owners on Lakeshore Drive in Long Beach to pay $248 a month to pay for the sewer extension. Three lift stations are included in the $13 million worst-case estimate. The engineer’s estimate was pegged at $10 million.

Thursday’s Sanitary Board meeting wasn’t a public hearing, so frustrated audience members didn’t have a voice at the meeting.

At Tuesday’s special City Council meeting to discuss the project, Mayor Duane Parry expressed his hope that either the council or the Sanitary Board would put the brakes on the sewer expansion project. That would allow Long Beach residents to negotiate better terms with their Town Council, Parry said.

Eleven of the homes on Lakeshore Drive have failed septic systems and must have the septic tanks pumped frequently.

City Councilwoman Dalia Zygas, D-at-large, said Tuesday she supports the project.

“Our drinking water is affected by this,” she said. “We do not want to have increasing septic seepage.”

Some of the septic systems might be failing but undetected. “Just because you flushed the toilet doesn’t mean it is working fine,” Zygas said.

Her other selling point for the project is the city’s financial liability if the Long Beach project fails. The city has already paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for engineering work for the project.

“I feel that we are going to have some kind of financial problem if we do not go forward with this project.”

It’s possible the City Council could give its approval for the financing June 7. More likely, however, would be to give final approval on or after June 21.

The State Revolving Fund extended the deadline to close this deal until the end of July. Previously, it had been the end of June.

Long Beach Councilman John Wall said the council has done all it can do to lower the cost of the project.

Bradley Martin, one of the affected Long Beach property owners asked whether Lakeshore Drive residents would have to share in the cost of extending sewers if the rest of Long Beach eventually is supposed to get service.

