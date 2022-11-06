Longtime incumbents hope to remain on LaPorte County Council

LAPORTE — Two longtime Democratic incumbents on the LaPorte County Council have Republican challengers in the Nov. 8 election.

Democrat Mark Yagelski, 63, of Michigan City, is a supervisor at Cleveland-Cliffs steel mill at Burns Harbor. He is seeking his sixth term as District 3 councilman.

Yagelski said enjoys the responsibility of helping to manage county government finances.

“It’s a challenge. I still like it. If I didn’t like it, I wouldn’t be doing it,” he said.

Yagelski said his top priorities include retaining emergency responders lured elsewhere by higher pay.

Pay raises were given several months ago, but more are expected once money starts coming in from an increase in the local income tax for public safety adopted earlier this year.

Yagelski said he also wants to expand a tax base that hasn’t grown much because of stagnant population to alleviate having to raise taxes again in the future.

He believes more residents will start moving to the county next year when the South Shore Line completes its Double Track project to reduce travel times to and from Chicago.

High-rise hotel and living facilities on the north end of Michigan City are expected to start going up soon because of the migration from Chicago anticipated from the rail improvements.

Yagelski said that offering more things for people to do will also help attract new residents and visitors.

“You see how New Buffalo changed overnight. I believe in the possibility of Michigan City changing overnight,” he said.

Republican Deb Vance, 60, also of Michigan City, is a real estate agent at Weichert Realtors Merrion Group in Michigan City and used to be a secretary for Ivy Tech Community College.

She ran previously for Michigan Township trustee and LaPorte County clerk.

Vance said she entered the campaign believing her years of experience in budgeting while employed at Ivy Tech can be helpful to the council.

Her top priorities include having a more set-in-stone budget to reduce uncertainty.

Currently, Vance said, the council leaves the budget too open for department heads to request additional funds when their pool of dollars starts running out before the end of the fiscal year.

Vance said unexpected expenses are going to happen regardless.

However, she said that spending can be held closer to the vest if a better job is done with anticipating future costs during budget planning.

“We need to kind of set a base so we know what we’re working with first, then we have a better idea,” she said.

Vance said she also wants to bring to the council more transparency and a kinder attitude toward the public.

She said the council should do more explaining before making spending decisions to give the public a better idea of how their tax dollars are being handled.

Vance said council members could also be friendlier toward citizens with questions.

“These are people we’re responsible to be accountable to. I think they should also treat people with respect and professionalism,” she said.

Democrat Randy Novak, 63, of Michigan City is vying for a third term in the District 2 council race against Republican Aaron Kirk.

Novak has been council president for five of the last eight years.

He’s a former 33-year member of the Michigan City Fire Department and was fire chief for five years prior to his retirement at the end of 2019.

He remains active as a practicing licensed realtor since 1998.

Novak said he’s running again because he enjoys helping in areas like quality of life and being involved in the community.

“I love LaPorte County and I want to see it the best it can be,” he said.

Novak said economic growth would continue to be high on his priority list, along with other issues such as mental health.

For several months, Novak has been working with officials from LaPorte, Michigan City and the Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte on ways to help people overcome their addictions to drugs and alcohol.

Novak said he would continue to help with those efforts, which include trying to establish the first respite house in the county.

People who just completed treatment would live in the facility together for an extended period to help their chances of long-term success in staying sober.

“We’re trying to make that a reality,” he said.

Aaron Kirk, 44, of Springfield Township, is a field service engineer and project manager for Siemens Energy. His work is performed mostly at the nuclear power plant in Braidwood, Illinois.

He’s also a former officer with the U.S. Merchant Marines working on cargo ships bringing in goods from overseas.

Kirk said his first run at public office is in response to a dislike for what’s happening in politics mostly at the national level.

“We can sit around and complain about things or we can try and get involved and be agents for change,” he said.

Kirk said his top priority is supporting measures aimed at reducing crime, like further increases in wages of police officers to keep them from going elsewhere for higher pay.

“They got a little something, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg,” he said.

Kirk said he also believes that providing more job opportunities can help combat crime.

“I don’t think it’s a new concept. I just think people have to stand firm and have the courage to do what’s right and fund the things that are going to affect positive change,” he said.