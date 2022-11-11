Major Region brush fire stopped by 'valiant effort'

LAPORTE COUNTY — It took a defensive line of firefighters Thursday night to stop the advancing flames of a major brush fire, which reached up to 30 feet high.

The goal-line-type stand by about 50 firefighters might have saved several nearby homes.

“It was definitely something I’ve never seen in my lifetime,” said Pleasant Township Fire Chief Kevin Bluhm, a firefighter for well over 30 years.

Bluhm said it took over 10 hours with help from a helicopter from the Lake County Sheriff’s Police to put out the blaze, which rekindled in spots Friday morning.

The helicopter repeatedly dropped buckets of water from nearby Fish Lake on the flames below.

Firefighters from a dozen departments responded to the late morning fire in the area of Indiana 4 and 600 East.

Bluhm said the flames of a burning pile of brush in a field were apparently spread by strong winds.

The fire left a footprint of burned vegetation one-mile long and one-half-mile wide on mostly farm land no longer in production.

Growth from a recently harvested field of corn and soybeans also burned.

Bluhm said the difficult-to-reach fire on soft ground was nearly knocked down on several occasions but gained new life each time the winds shifted and blew the flames in a different direction.

It was a few hours into the night when the fire, at that point consuming cat tails and reaching 15 to 20 feet high, began moving toward the two-lane state highway.

Bluhm said he did not want burning embers from the blaze getting blown across the road and setting fire to a field near a half dozen or so homes.

So, a line of firefighters with hoses attached to numerous tanker trucks was formed on the pavement as quickly as possible.

They began saturating the ground in front of them with water.

About a half hour later, Bluhm said the wall of fire stopped advancing toward them once reaching the muddy soil just 20 feet from where they stood.

He said meeting such high flames head on was somewhat frightening but he was confident in the front line strategy.

“We did what we needed to do,” he said.

It wasn’t long before the fire was extinguished.

Just as challenging as the wind, perhaps, was the soft ground.

Bluhm said the ground can only hold so much weight because of large pockets of spongy peat moss below the surface.

One reason for the helicopter was several of the fire trucks venturing out to the flames wound up getting stuck.

Mike Kellems, a retired LaPorte County police officer and former volunteer firefighter, happened to witness the stand made by firefighters.

“It was without a doubt one of the largest field-woodland fires I think I have ever seen in my over three decades in emergency services. What a valiant effort,” Kellems said.