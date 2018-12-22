MICHIGAN CITY — When she was just 16, Michele Hansford’s brother committed suicide just 12 days before Christmas.
“I felt lost,” said Hansford, now 54, of Valparaiso. “He was my only sibling.”
Hansford said she spent the next 29 years of Christmases just “going through the motions.”
“There was just no joy in it anymore for me,” she said.
Then in 2010, Hansford took her 5-year-old daughter to see Santa Claus, played by Paul Zona, at Marquette Mall. Watching Zona interact with her daughter changed everything.
“He was jolly, he was cheerful, he had rosy cheeks and did the ho-ho-ho,” said Hansford. “He was fabulous with my daughter. To see the sparkle in her eye and in his eye when he talked to her — it was exciting again.”
Paul Zona, of Michigan City, passed away Nov. 27 after more than a month in the hospital battling several illnesses.
Many Northwest Indiana parents and their children remember Zona as Santa Claus at Marquette Mall in Michigan City from 1996 to 2014 and before that at Lighthouse Place Premium Outlet for nine years.
Zona’s wife, Ilene Zona, said her husband began playing Santa Claus when he was just a teenager. He was 27 when they married, and not long after, someone needed a Santa Claus for a private party.
“They had the suit but no one to put in it,” Ilene Zona said.
Zona volunteered to be Santa that year, a gesture that began a 40-year lifestyle of impersonating the jolly old elf.
Ilene Zona, who often dressed as Mrs. Claus and accompanied her husband, said her husband started with a fake beard, and then one year, he grew his own.
“He wanted to tell the kids to pull his beard to see if it came off,” said Ilene Zona. “Of course, it wouldn’t, and they would be flabbergasted. It blossomed from there.”
After Marquette Mall discontinued hosting Santa Claus in 2014, the Zonas built their own 650-square foot Santa’s Workshop in a building on their property.
Over the years, the couple had collected oddities that seemed to fit into the fantasy world they created, including a life-sized wooden Nutcracker; a six-foot-long kaleidoscope; a carousel horse; an 1897 Albany sleigh; a four-foot-tall solid-brass jewelry store globe with countries represented by precious gems; and hundreds of stuffed animals and toy trucks.
“People love it,” said Ilene Zona. “They just stand for longest time looking at it. Sometimes the parents enjoyed it more than the kids.”
Now, with her husband gone, Ilene Zona said she is uncertain of the workshop’s future. Yet the Zonas’ grandson, Nicholas Guibert, 18, has an idea.
Ilene Zona said Nicholas — who was his grandpa’s “best bud” — once asked his grandfather what he did when he was sad.
“I go out there (to the workshop) and sit,” Ilene Zona said her husband replied.
Ilene Zona said Nicholas said, “So we’ll keep it that way, and that’s what I’ll do.”
Upon her husband’s passing, Ilene Zona said hundreds posted on Facebook recalling fond memories of Zona as Santa, and many spoke at his funeral Tuesday.
“He’d put that suit on, and it was like Superman coming out of the phone booth,” said Ilene Zona. “We’ve seen kids grow up, get married, and their children having children. Lots of them are devastated.”
Hansford said she and her daughter went back every year to see Zona as one of his “regulars,” and she will never forget what he did for her as Santa Claus.
“He brought the Christmas spirit back into my heart,” Hansford said.