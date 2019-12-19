LAPORTE — A Region man and alleged founder of a pedophile-friendly online discussion forum has pleaded not guilty to felony charges he sent sexually explicit picture books “geared toward children” to a North Carolina publisher.
Michael Christianson, 50, of LaPorte, was charged this summer in U.S. District Court with transportation of child pornography and of obscene matters.
Christianson, a registered sex offender in Indiana since 2016, entered a plea of not guilty on Thursday, where he attended his arraignment hearing before Magistrate Judge John E. Martin.
On July 2, FBI agents responded to a complaint from a book publisher about the content of three books submitted for publishing and authored by Christianson, records show.
The books allegedly included illustrations and photos that depicted naked children engaged in sexual activities, paired crude statements and rhymes, according to court records.
Agents said the books appeared to be geared toward children with the use of large fonts and simple words. In addition, most of the sentences rhymed.
The books showed images of body parts of boys and girls and allegedly encouraged and depicted children playing naked with each other.
The books also encouraged and showed images of naked children playing with adults and included depictions of naked adults.
The forms of “play” allegedly encouraged by the books were sexually explicit, according to court records.
Court records show Christianson appeared to be using an IP address assigned to a business near his home because he was limited from using the Internet at his home as a registered sex offender in the state of Indiana.
In 2002, Christianson was arrested by law enforcement for allegedly molesting a 12-year-old boy. While abusing the child, he was interrupted by a relative who had come to check on the child and a fight ensued. The child disclosed to authorities that he had been abused for the last two years.
Christianson was convicted in 2003 and released on Oct. 24, 2016, the same day he was required to register as a sex offender. Christianson also goes by the names of Trixie and Byron Eugene Wall, records show.
Christianson also appears as an online administration of an Indiana group that advocates for adult men relationships with young boys, federal prosecutors allege.
The U.S. Attorney's Office and the FBI coordinated with LaPorte County Prosecutor John Lake to pursue the charges.
A jury trial has been set for Feb. 24.