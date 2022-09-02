 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man charged with killing his uncle, attempting to kill his father

  • 0

MICHIANA SHORES — A man has been charged with killing his uncle and attempting to kill his father after a stabbing in Michiana Shores on Thursday, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office. 

Kyle K. Earley, of Michiana Shores, was arrested Thursday morning after police responded to a residence in the 300 block of Groveland Trail and discovered two men had been stabbed.

Kyle K. Earley's uncle, Denis J. Earley, 64, died from his injuries. Kyle K. Earley's father, John P. Earley, 73, was taken to a nearby hospital and later flown to a regional trauma center, according to the sheriff's office. 

Long Beach police detained Kyle K. Earley, 42, at the scene. 

People are also reading…

On Friday, the sheriff's office announced Kyle K. Earley had been charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder. Kyle K. Earley is currently in custody at the LaPorte County Jail. His bail is set at $1 million. 

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact lead Detective Jake Koch by calling 219-326-7700 ext. 2561 or by emailing jkoch@lcso.in.gov.

Kyle K. EARLEY

Kyle K. Earley is currently in custody at the LaPorte County Jail. 

 Provided
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Joint NASA study finds a new type of aurora on Mars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts