{{featured_button_text}}
I-94 death

A Michigan City man died Tuesday after he allegedly jumped off an overpass onto Interstate 80/94, striking a semitrailer.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

LAPORTE COUNTY — A Michigan City man died Tuesday after he allegedly jumped off an overpass onto Interstate 80/94, striking a semitrailer.

Witnesses told police the 47-year-old stopped his burgundy pickup truck on the bridge near County Line Road, got out of the vehicle and leaped from the guard rail about 1 p.m. 

I-94 death

County Line Rd. is blocked off to traffic following the death of a person on Interstate 94.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

The man then struck the windshield of a semi driving eastbound below the overpass, bouncing off the trailer before going through its roof, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the LaPorte County coroner.

Police said the driver of the semi — a 38-year-old man from Ontario, Canada — was not injured.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
1
10
0

Tags

Morning Cops/Breaking News Reporter

Olivia is the morning cops/breaking news reporter at The Times. She spends her time monitoring traffic and weather reports, scanning crime logs and reading court documents. The Idaho native and University of Idaho grad has been with The Times since 2019.