The man then struck the windshield of a semi driving eastbound below the overpass, bouncing off the trailer before going through its roof, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the LaPorte County coroner.
Police said the driver of the semi — a 38-year-old man from Ontario, Canada — was not injured.
Olivia is the morning cops/breaking news reporter at The Times. She spends her time monitoring traffic and weather reports, scanning crime logs and reading court documents. The Idaho native and University of Idaho grad has been with The Times since 2019.
