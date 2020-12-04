Man faces 3 counts of attempted murder after firing gun at officers, being shot, police say

LAPORTE COUNTY — A 42-year-old man faces six felonies, including attempted murder, after exchanging gunfire with officers on Thanksgiving evening.

Siad H. Berry II, of Knox, was charged with three counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery and one count of criminal recklessness, said Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield. Berry is being held on a $10,000 cash bond at LaPorte County Jail.

In addition, the LaPorte County Sheriff has requested the names of the officers involved to be released. The two officers were identified as LaPorte County Sheriff’s Deputies Evan T. Doperalski, a five-year veteran of the sheriff’s office and Alex B. Pishkur, a six-year law enforcement veteran who has served four years with the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office.

Berry’s charges stem from the Nov. 26 police-involved shooting in LaPorte County in the 7000-8000 block of County Road 500 West.

The incident happened after police responded to a shots fired call in the area at 5:15 p.m. Thanksgiving. Berry immediately fired at officers on arrival, striking a squad car, ISP said.

Officers then returned fire, wounding the man, police reported.