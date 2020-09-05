 Skip to main content
Man struck 5 different vehicles in hit and run incident, police say
Robert Rosenbourgh
MICHIGAN CITY — A 32-year-old Michigan City man struck five different vehicles in a hit and run incident Wednesday before being detained by authorities, Michigan City Police said.

Authorities determined Robert Rosenbourgh was driving a white 1997 Range Rover shortly before 3:50 p.m. when he rear-ended a vehicle at the intersection Franklin Street and Larkspur Lane. Rosenbourgh then fled the scene southbound on Franklin Street, police said.

Rosenbourgh then approached the intersection of Franklin Street and Kieffer Road, where he struck four more vehicles and caused the Land Rover to overturn. He then fled on foot toward the Dunes Inn, police said.

LaPorte County Sheriff's officers and Michigan City Police set up a perimeter around the intersection for crash investigation and cleanup. Three people were transported to Franciscan Health Michigan City for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

LaPorte County Sheriff's officers, with the help of a K-9 unit, were able to locate Rosenbourgh, police said.

Rosenbourgh is charged with several counts of leaving the scene of an accident and a count of driving with a suspended license, police said.

Rosenbourgh was originally scheduled for an initial appearance in LaPorte Superior Court on Thursday. His appearance was rescheduled for Tuesday.

