Man trapped inside car after colliding with back of semi, police say

LAPORTE COUNTY — A 30-year-old man was trapped inside his vehicle after colliding with the rear of a semitrailer on U.S. 20 Wednesday afternoon, police say.
Zachary Sims, of LaPorte, had been driving west near Wiley Road about 1:50 p.m. when he failed to slow down in a heavily congested traffic area, police said. He then crashed into the semi driven by Lyndel Hodge, 27, of Berrien Springs, Michigan, and his car became wedged under the trailer.
Sims was airlifted from the scene to a local hospital after being extracted from his vehicle, police said. Hodge was uninjured.
Alcohol and toxicology test results are pending, police said. The crash remains under investigation.
