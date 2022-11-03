Manufacturing business heavily damaged by fire

LAPORTE COUNTY — A manufacturing company in northern LaPorte County was heavily damaged by fire overnight.
The Springfield Township Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched before 1:30 a.m. to GTW Enterprises at 183 W. 800 North.
Springfield Township Fire Chief Steve Marvel said fire departments from throughout LaPorte County and New Buffalo were called to assist with the blaze about three miles east of Indiana 39.
Marvel said the burning metal-sided facility measured close to 300,000 square feet and numerous tanker trucks were needed to keep shuttling water to the scene. The nearest hydrants were several miles away at Linde Welding Gas and Equipment Center and near Springfield Elementary School, he said.
Marvel said the sometimes curvy route to those hydrants also required venturing up and down other roads.
“There was no straight shot,” he said.
Marvel said the size of the fire also required two aerial trucks, which apply water from above in greater volumes than hoses on the ground.
Upon arrival, firefighters encountered intense fire at the back of the structure with some flames crawling across the ceiling into a longer section of the building.
Marvel said there were also several powerful explosions from tanks containing propane and other gas.
“A fireball went up on the one,” he said.
Firefighters were there for about seven hours. No injuries were reported.
Marvel said roughly half of the building was destroyed.
He estimated the loss, including contents like machinery, at “probably in the millions.”
Marvel said the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is helping to investigate the cause of the blaze, which is standard procedure for industrial fires.
According to the company’s website, GTW Enterprises was founded in 1992 and is family owned and operated.
The facility makes paper honeycomb products out of recycled paper for the packaging and shipping industries.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Janna Knocke
Arrest Date: Oct. 26, 2022 Arresting Agency: Westville Correctional Facility Offense Description: Sexual Misconduct by a Service Provider; Official Misconduct Class: Felonies Age: 38
Residence: Gary
Darius Smith
Arrest Date: Oct. 25, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Battery Resulting in Bodily Injury to a Pregnant Woman; Criminal Confinement; Domestic Battery Class: Felonies Age: 23
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jeremy Hamilton
Arrest Date: Oct. 28, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 31
Residence: Chicago Heights, IL
Brian Moreau
Arrest Date: Oct. 29, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Resisting Law Enforcement Class: Felony Age: 35
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Jason Miller
Arrest Date: Oct. 28, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 45
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Kayla Shaffer
Arrest Date: Oct. 26, 2022 Arresting Agency: Kingsford Heights Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 28
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Michael Crowder
Arrest Date: Oct. 27, 2022 Arresting Agency: Westville Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Register as a Sex or Violent Offender Class: Felony Age: 28
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Marcus Graves
Arrest Date: Oct. 24, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 24
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Shawn Colston
Arrest Date: Oct. 28, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 46
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Calvin Wash
Arrest Date: Oct. 27, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Domestic Battery; Criminal confinement Class: Felonies Age: 35
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Byron Harris
Arrest Date: Oct. 26, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear; Domestic Battery Class: Felony; Misdemeanor Age: 42
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Tonya Troy
Arrest Date: Oct. 25, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 47
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Ashley Arndt
Arrest Date: Oct. 31, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 29
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Devon Todd
Arrest Date: Oct. 30, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon Class: Felony Age: 31
Residence: Michigan City, IN
John Lowry
Arrest Date: Oct. 25, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Dealing in Methamphetamine; Resisting Law Enforcement; Unlawful Possession of Syringe Class: Felonies Age: 48
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Tyrese Winters
Arrest Date: Oct. 28, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 35
Residence: South Bend, IN
Andre Anderson-Dawson
Arrest Date: Oct. 27, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 39
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Ryan Perrin
Arrest Date: Oct. 31, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon Class: Felony Age: 36
Residence: Trail Creek, IN
Logan King
Arrest Date: Oct. 26, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 22
Residence: Hanna, IN
Misty Griffin
Arrest Date: Oct. 27, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine; Unlawful Possession of Syringe Class: Felonies Age: 34
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Andrew Steffen
Arrest Date: Oct. 24, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 24
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Celest Hill-Donahue
Arrest Date: Oct. 27, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Domestic Battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old Class: Felony Age: 23
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Floyd Doshie
Arrest Date: Oct. 29, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Marijuana Class: Felony Age: 39
Residence: Michigan City, IN
