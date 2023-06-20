STILLWELL —It appears a spark from a malfunctioning piece of machinery may resulted in an industrial fire Monday evening in LaPorte County.

Firefighters from multiple agencies were called to Glycerin Traders and Processors at 3522 Indiana 104 in Stillwell about five miles east of LaPorte.

Pleasant Township Fire Chief Kevin Bluhm said about 30 workers inside the plant, which recycles expired bottles of hand sanitizer, made it out safely.

Bluhm said it appears a conveyor belt somehow malfunctioned and generated sparks that came into contact with shredded plastic bottles inside a semitrailer in the building and open containers of the flammable alcohol-based liquid.

He said the conveyor is part of a process that removes the liquid from the plastic bottles which are shredded and placed into a semitrailer for delivery to a recycling facility.

The liquid is diverted into containers later shipped to an incinerator in Logansport for disposal.

“Inside the building, we had a semitrailer that was loaded with plastic on fire and we had several totes of methanol also around the area on fire,” Bluhm said.

LaPorte County Hazmat Director Jeff Hamilton estimated anywhere from 50,000 to 75,000 gallons of hand sanitizer were inside the roughly 100 x 160 foot metal framed structure.

Hamilton said only about 400 gallons of the hand sanitizer burned, though.

Bluhm said the facility is equipped with an automatic sprinkler system that confined the flames to one corner of the building.

Without the sprinklers, Hamilton said the flames likely would have spread to more containers of hand sanitizer and quickly engulfed the structure.

“That whole building would have been burning. The sprinkler system did its job,” said Hamilton, a volunteer firefighter from Walkerton who responded to assist with the blaze.

Bluhm said fighting the fire was more dangerous than usual because hand sanitizer is mostly alcohol, which produces an invisible flame seen only when burning with other materials.

Hamilton said firefighters were able to determine where strictly alcohol was burning by placing dry pieces of cardboard above the containers.

“It burns so clean that you just can’t see it burn,” Hamilton said.

Bluhm said two firefighters suffered minor burns while another firefighter suffered minor smoke inhalation.

He described the damage to the structure as moderate.

Hamilton said there are several other buildings stored with hand sanitizer on the property not equipped with automatic sprinklers.

He believes those buildings would not have caught fire had flames engulfed the burning structure because they’re spaced far enough apart from other.

