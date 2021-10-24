Medics leaving LaPorte County EMS for higher pay elsewhere

“That’s why it’s very disturbing to us,” he said.

As a result, McGuire said his department will spend about $400,000 in overtime this year. Typically, about $160,000 is spent annually for overtime, he said.

McGuire said his department has been several medics short for pretty much the entire year.

That’s because it takes at least two months for every medic, once hired, to become available for duty. Others have been leaving before the new recruits are ready to start.

McGuire said the workload the past nine months has taken enough of a toll that low morale has become a factor in the turnover.

He said medics work a standard 24-hour shift then have two days off.

Overtime means being on duty for 48 consecutive hours or sometimes another eight to 16 hours after a regular shift.

“That’s where the burnout effect comes in,” he said.

Occasionally, he’s also had to take an ambulance out of service for a shift or two when there aren’t enough medics to man the vehicle.

Medics in ambulances still in service then have to respond more to answer every call. EMS responded to 14,650 last year.