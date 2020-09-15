Merchants nears 10,000 mark on mask production

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAPORTE — A children’s clothing store owner in LaPorte started churning out masks with her sewing machine to fill a need in hospitals at the start of the pandemic.

Patti Pierson is now approaching 10,000 masks for all sorts of people.

She doesn’t plan on stopping any time soon despite relying on energy drinks sometimes to keep going.

“I thought I would be moving on with the other things I need to be doing but I guess this is important, too. We’re going to keep doing it,” she said.

Pierson, owner of “The Pink Sheep” in the 600 block of Lincolnway, started making masks for her sister, Casey Hahney, in March.

Hahney, a respiratory therapist from Hobart, wanted the masks to help with a shortage in the hospitals she was working at when the pandemic first hit.

Other hospitals, learning about her effort, placed orders then Pierson started making masks for local first responders.

Now, she’s making them for teachers in several of the schools in LaPorte and for local youth in Pop Warner Football to sell for their fundraiser.

The 300 masks for the football players contain the LaPorte High School nickname “Slicers.”