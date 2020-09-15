Merchants nears 10,000 mark on mask production

LAPORTE — A children’s clothing store owner in LaPorte started churning out masks with her sewing machine to fill a need in hospitals at the start of the pandemic.
Patti Pierson is now approaching 10,000 masks for all sorts of people.
She doesn’t plan on stopping any time soon despite relying on energy drinks sometimes to keep going.
“I thought I would be moving on with the other things I need to be doing but I guess this is important, too. We’re going to keep doing it,” she said.
Pierson, owner of “The Pink Sheep” in the 600 block of Lincolnway, started making masks for her sister, Casey Hahney, in March.
Hahney, a respiratory therapist from Hobart, wanted the masks to help with a shortage in the hospitals she was working at when the pandemic first hit.
Other hospitals, learning about her effort, placed orders then Pierson started making masks for local first responders.
Now, she’s making them for teachers in several of the schools in LaPorte and for local youth in Pop Warner Football to sell for their fundraiser.
The 300 masks for the football players contain the LaPorte High School nickname “Slicers.”
The orange logo was heat sealed by Pierson into the black fabric.
At a recent count, she had made 9,652.
“We’ll be hitting the big 10,000 this month. Yay,” she said.
Pierson said more than one-third of her masks have been donated.
The rest are sold in her store for $4 and $5 apiece to help offset the cost of materials.
Pierson, who makes some of the clothing primarily for younger children in her store, had plenty of material in stock to make the masks.
A recent shipment of 144 yards of elastic should last her for about a week, she estsimates.
Her husband, Keith, and a few other individuals pitch in by cutting and sewing the material together when they can.
Pierson said her days, often 16 hours long, are split between her duties at the store, making masks and raising her two sons, Coltt, 11, and Remington, 3.
Despite her work load, Pierson said the reward of helping others is another source of fuel that keeps her at the sewing machine.
“My mom helps watch the kids. I don’t get much sleep but it’s worth it,” she said.
