Michigan City Area Schools extend summer food service program

MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan City Area Schools has announced plans to extended participation in the Summer Food Service Program because of an extended waiver from USDA.

Free meals will be made available to all children 18 and younger and to persons over 18 years who are enrolled in a state-approved educational program for the mentally or physically disabled. Free meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children. There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.