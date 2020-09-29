Michigan City Area Schools extend summer food service program

MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan City Area Schools has announced plans to extended participation in the Summer Food Service Program because of an extended waiver from USDA.
Free meals will be made available to all children 18 and younger and to persons over 18 years who are enrolled in a state-approved educational program for the mentally or physically disabled. Free meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children. There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.
In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.
Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the agency (state or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.
To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call 866- 632-9992. Submit a completed form or letter to USDA by mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; fax: 202-690-7442; or email: program.intake@usda.gov.
Free meals will be provided at the sites and times as follows:
OPEN SITES – (Meals available to all children 18 years of age and younger, unless attending a MCAS learning center or school in-person, in which case meals are provided there)
Barker Middle School (319 E. Barker Road), Sept. 28 – Dec 18: Distribution of meal bags from 6:30 – 8 a.m. and 3:30 – 5 p.m. each Monday. Bags will contain five days of both breakfast and lunch. Use http://educatemc.net/foodorder to order meals. The link is open from 6 p.m. Monday through noon Wednesday.
Krueger Middle School (2001 Springland Ave.), Sept. 28 – Dec 18: Distribution of meal bags is from 6:30-8 a.m. and 3:30-5 p.m. each Monday. Bags will contain five days of both breakfast and lunch. Use http://educatemc.net/foodorder to order meals. The link is open from 6 p.m. Monday to noon Wednesday.
Michigan City High School (8466 W. Pahs Road) Sept. 28 – Dec 18: Distribution of meal bags is from 6:30-8 a.m. and 3:30-5 p.m. each Monday. Bags will contain five days of both breakfast and lunch. Use http://educatemc.net/foodorder to order meals.The link is open from 6 p.m. Monday to noon Wednesday.
Lake Hills Elementary (201 Ferguson Road) Sept. 28 – Dec 18: Distribution of meal bags is from 6:30-8 a.m. and 3:30-5 p.m. each Monday. Bags will contain five days of both breakfast and lunch. Use http://educatemc.net/foodorder to order meals. The link is open from 6 p.m. Monday to noon Wednesday.
Pine Elementary School (1660 County Line Road) Sept 28 – Dec 18: Distribution of meal bags is from 6:30-8 a.m. and 3:30-5 p.m. each Monday. Bags will contain five days of both breakfast and lunch. Use http://educatemc.net/foodorder to order meals. The link is open from 6 p.m. Monday to noon Wednesday.
Springfield Elementary School (3054 W 800 N) Sept. 28 – Dec 18: Distribution of meal bags is from 6:30-8 a.m. and 3:30-5 p.m. each Monday. Bags will contain five days of both breakfast and lunch. Use http://educatemc.net/foodorder to order meals. The link is open from 6 p.m. Monday to noon Wednesday.
ENROLLED SITES – (Meals available to children 18 years of age or younger who are enrolled in programs at these sites)
Boys & Girls Club Wescott Center (321 Detroit St.) Sept. 28 – Oct. 14: Breakfast 7:25 – 8:45 a.m., Lunch 11:15 – 12:30 p.m.
Joy Elementary School (1600 E Coolspring Ave.) Sept. 28 – Oct. 14: Breakfast 7:25 – 8:45 a.m., Lunch 11:15 – 12:30 p.m.
Pine Elementary School (1660 County Line Road) Sept. 28 – Oct. 14: Breakfast 7:25 – 8:45 a.m., Lunch 11:15 – 12:30 p.m.
Springfield Elementary School (3054 W 800 N) Sept. 28 – Oct. 14: Breakfast 7:25 – 8:45 a.m., Lunch 11:15 – 12:30 p.m.
For further information contact Cindy Licciardone, Director of Food Service Operations, at 219- 873-2131, or 1100 S. Woodland Ave., Michigan City.
