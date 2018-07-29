MICHIGAN CITY — Crossing streets to all of the schools and parks in the city should be safer in response to a 5-year-old girl killed last summer when hit by an SUV next to a park.
Work at one park where Delaney Klewer lost her life has already been completed.
A contract for $357,817 to Rieth Riley Construction was awarded recently by the city’s Board of Public Works and Safety.
Jay Niec, project manager for the engineering firm SEH of Indiana, said a notice to proceed should be issued within the next 10 days.
Safety upgrades for pedestrians will occur at all of the 16 parks and 13 schools in the city.
The amount of work at each location will vary depending on need.
"There might be some with minimal work to do but every park and every school will be upgraded,’’ said Charles "Spike’’ Peller, Jr., the city engineer.
Niec said improvements will be made first at schools to give that work a chance to be finished before the start of the fall semester.
The goal is to be completed at all locations prior to the end of the year.
"We’re going to do our best to get done before the snow flies,’’ Niec said.
After Klewer was killed in June 2017, a committee was formed to study if a need existed to make parks and schools safer for pedestrians and what should be done to try and prevent another such tragedy.
According to authorities, the girl was trying to cross Broadway Street next to Water Tower Park when she darted out in front of an SUV.
Police said she was returning to the park to retrieve her pair of flip flops.
Niec said a crosswalk and stop signs on both sides of the crosswalk along with a double yellow center line on the street where the girl died were among the safety upgrades made there several weeks after the tragedy.
The purpose of the upcoming work is making sure all of the other locations have the same amenities like handicapped accessible ramps along the curbs at pedestrian entranceways.
"It’s going to be nice when it’s finished,’’ Niec said.
Marcus Scully, 35, has just begun serving two-years on work release and probation for not stopping after hitting the girl.
He turned himself in two days later.
Scully was also given a one-year prison sentence.
He was given a chance to avoid the prison term if he abides by all conditions imposed by the court like repaying the girl’s family more than $14,000 for funeral and other expenses.
The work is being paid for with riverboat proceeds, officials said.