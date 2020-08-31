Michigan City courthouse staff relocates temporarily

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAPORTE — A two-year lease has been sign for relocating the Michigan City courthouse operations while the 1909 structure is being renovated and expanded.

The entire staff will be moved to the former Brown Mackie College site on U.S. 20 at Woodland Avenue under the lease approved recently by the LaPorte County Council.

LaPorte County Auditor Joie Winski estimated the cost of renovating the structure in Michigan City for use as a temporary courthouse at $468,000.

Winski said the first year’s rent is just under $200,000 with rent going up just slightly if the building is needed for another 12 months.

She estimated the cost of water and other utilities along with insurance at $126,000 annually.

LaPorte County Attorney Shaw Friedman said the cost of the temporary courthouse will be paid from a $1.3 million reduction in the down payment on the $20 million financing of the project.

Friedman said the down payment was lowered because of the A+ credit rating given to county government from S & P Global Ratings, a firm connected to Wall Street.

“In essence, this isn’t really going to cost us anything,” Winski said.