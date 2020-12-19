Michigan City festival lights the way to the holidays

MICHIGAN CITY — The Festival of Lights at Washington Park in Michigan City is lighting the way to and through a holiday world, offering an escape from the pandemic.

“Just love it here especially this year with everything going on. It’s amazing. It makes you feel good,” said John Martin, of Valparaiso.

He and his wife, Tracy, try to bring their 5-year-old son, Aiden, to see the lights every year.

She described their walk across the 40 acres of lighted holiday displays as a morale booster.

Holly Leslie, of Michigan City, brings her two children, ages 13 and 6, every year after coming here during the season. She said she appreciates the experience more this year.

“It’s nice especially with COVID. You get to get out. You’re usually stuck in the house,” she said.

Rae’vynn Stewart, 11, of Michigan City, said the snowmen and lighted display of dancing flowers with smiling faces are her favorites.

“It’s beautiful and it brings joy when I see them,” she said.