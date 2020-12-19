Michigan City festival lights the way to the holidays

MICHIGAN CITY — The Festival of Lights at Washington Park in Michigan City is lighting the way to and through a holiday world, offering an escape from the pandemic.
“Just love it here especially this year with everything going on. It’s amazing. It makes you feel good,” said John Martin, of Valparaiso.
He and his wife, Tracy, try to bring their 5-year-old son, Aiden, to see the lights every year.
She described their walk across the 40 acres of lighted holiday displays as a morale booster.
Holly Leslie, of Michigan City, brings her two children, ages 13 and 6, every year after coming here during the season. She said she appreciates the experience more this year.
“It’s nice especially with COVID. You get to get out. You’re usually stuck in the house,” she said.
Rae’vynn Stewart, 11, of Michigan City, said the snowmen and lighted display of dancing flowers with smiling faces are her favorites.
“It’s beautiful and it brings joy when I see them,” she said.
Ladonna Condes, of LaPorte, said the gazebo decked out in lights and the lighted figures of musicians inside the gazebo are what she likes best when she comes every year with her three grandchildren.
“It’s just so beautiful and so peaceful,” she said.
Her 7-year-old granddaughter, Brianna, said her favorite is the lighted gingerbread house display with candy canes made of lights on both sides.
“It’s cool,” she said.
Mike and Pam Nemeth have been making the one hour drive from Edwardsburg, Michigan, for about the past six years.
The Festival of Lights started in 1981 with a single lighted Christmas tree figure then grew to more than 50 lighted displays and lights in the trees during the '90s.
In 2006, the Festival of Lights was rated one of the top 100 events in North America by the elite tourist organization, the American Bus Association.
Jack Arnett, executive director of the LaPorte County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the display is one of the biggest wintertime attractions here.
“It’s good for the community. Folks and families like it. We’re glad to have it,” he said.
