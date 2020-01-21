Michigan City High School juniors named Rising Stars

MICHIGAN CITY — Four Michigan City High School juniors are among the Indiana Association of School Principals (IASP) "Rising Stars of Indiana" Class of 2021.
Each Indiana high school was invited to recognize up to four students currently in the 11th grade, based on their academic achievement.
Representing Michigan City High School are Aviana Garner, Josiah Miller, Fatima Mota, and Maya Roberts. The four have GPAs between 4.2 and 4.45.
“We’re very proud of these four outstanding students," said Michigan City High School Principal Kevin Goralczyk. "They embody academic excellence and are involved in numerous activities at school and in our community. They truly are rising stars -- and an example of the high caliber of students we have at City."