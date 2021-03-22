 Skip to main content
Michigan City High School students fare well at competition
Michigan City High School students fare well at competition

MICHIGAN CITY — The MCHS Music Department is announcing results from the Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) Virtual Solo and Ensemble Festival held in March.

Choral Results:

Group I students receiving gold: Kayla Campbell, Bella Garcia, Makalinn Jenks, Delaina Adams, Gwen Sardon, Michael Lakin, Rachel Sutor, Savannah Holley, and Isabelle Eaton.

Group I student receiving silver: Raven Stansil.

Group II students receiving gold: Madison Gresham, Briana Turman, Madison Whittenburg, and Xavier Kiner.

Group III students receiving gold: Bianca Kiner and Kyla Mashburn.

Instrumental Results:

Group I students receiving gold: Kyra Krachinski, Mia Taylor, Erica Galindo, Emray David, Kristopher Swanson, and Korah DeLeon.

Group I students receiving silver: Kristopher Swanson and Jocelyn Romero.

Group II students receiving gold: Anastasia Attar and Sophia Barczak.

Group III student receiving gold: Alaina Kotaska.

Because of the pandemic, the state ISSMA contest has been canceled. However, all students receiving gold in Group 1 are considered to have received gold at the state level this year as well.

