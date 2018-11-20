MICHIGAN CITY — Amir Agemy thought he was going to play bingo Monday. Instead, he got surprised with a trip to make him the envy of kids everywhere.
Just after noon, the 8-year-old walked into American Legion Post 37 here to a packed room, cameras flashing, people video-recording on their smartphones.
After initially covering his eyes and trying to back out the door, Amir, with his dad and younger brother, walked up to a man holding a microphone, who, along with the crowd said, "You're going to Disney World!"
Amir has wanted to go to the theme park for years. But because of all his medical bills, his family couldn't afford it.
Then his mother found out about Baking Memories 4 Kids, a nonprofit that uses the proceeds of its cookie sales to send children on dream vacations to Florida. She applied, telling the story of her son's illness. She recently got the word her family was selected.
That organization's founder, Frank Squeo, flew out to Indiana to give Amir the good news: Amir and his family will be taking a weeklong, all-expenses-paid trip to Florida in June, with passes to Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, Legoland and SeaWorld.
"I want you to go and just have the best week of your life," Squeo said.
At the age of 5, Amir was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. He takes insulin daily, has to have his blood sugar closely monitored, has to be disciplined with what he eats.
Not long after the diagnosis, Amir suffered hearing loss after a procedure in which tubes were put in his ears. He has 90 percent deafness in his right ear. He wears hearing aids but feels embarrassed by them, his mom said.
The family travels to Indianapolis for Amir's diabetes treatment and the University of Chicago to be seen for his hearing problems.
Squeo was inspired to start the nonprofit after his own battle with cancer 11 years ago. During treatment, he encountered families with children dealing with the disease. Once he became cancer free, he decided he wanted to help them.
He started Baking Memories 4 Kids, based north of New York City, which distributes its chocolate chip cookies during the holiday season, with the proceeds funding the next year's trips. He uses his own personal recipe. The vacations are valued at about $15,000.
In 2018, the organization is providing trips to 61 families. The "Cookie Kids" have to be between the age of 3 and 18 and have a life-threatening or terminal illness. Squeo said that because of strong sales in 2017 he was able to send every family that applied this year.
Baking Memories 4 Kids has served 145 families altogether, surprising them on "The Today Show" and "The Dr. Oz Show" and "Rachael Ray Show." The Agemys are the first from Indiana.
"I don't know how we're going to top this if we get another family from Indiana," Squeo said.
Squeo said he doesn't take his salary and runs Baking Memories 4 Kids on top on his regular job. "There is no rest. I sleep about four hours a night," he said. "This here is what makes everything worth it."
Amir had once told his mom, Kim, he was going to play the lottery so the family could go to Disney World. Now he doesn't have to.
"It's definitely a dream come true," Kim said.
The surprise was almost blown when a school bus aide asked Amir the other day why he was in the local papers, which printed previews of Monday's event. Amir asked his dad, Samer, about it, but he played dumb. It worked.
"It's cool," Amir said after the announcement. "I thought we were actually playing bingo."
He didn't stop smiling (neither did his 6-year-old brother, Mazir). He put on Mickey Mouse ears at one point, hugged a Mickey Mouse doll.
His favorite Disney character?
"Pluto," he said.
Amir will be seeing him soon.