Michigan City library gets new front entrance

MICHIGAN CITY — The iconic Michigan City Public Library at Franklin and Fourth streets is getting a redesigned main entrance, front lobby and circulation desk this year.

The $610,000 project is the third and cheapest phase of the library remodeling project. When this final phase is done, the 1977 building designed by renowned architect Helmut Jahn will have a canopy over the entrance that is in keeping with Jahn’s design.

“To keep the essence of the Helmut Jahn spirit, they did an amazing job,” Public Relations Director Robin Kohn said. “It was an honor for them.”

“It’s very much in the flavor of the building,” Kohn said.

Chicago-based Product Architecture + Design has handled all three phases of the $1.6 million project. The library saved up for the project rather than issuing bonds.

“We paid everything out of our own pockets,” Kohn said.

The new entrance will be more accessible, she said. Although the existing entrance is ADA-compliant, it requires visitors to make a sharp turn to enter the building. “This is going to be a straight-on entrance,” Kohn said, with a canopy and new lighting to make the entrance “good and safe.”