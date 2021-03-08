Michigan City library gets new front entrance

MICHIGAN CITY — The iconic Michigan City Public Library at Franklin and Fourth streets is getting a redesigned main entrance, front lobby and circulation desk this year.
The $610,000 project is the third and cheapest phase of the library remodeling project. When this final phase is done, the 1977 building designed by renowned architect Helmut Jahn will have a canopy over the entrance that is in keeping with Jahn’s design.
“To keep the essence of the Helmut Jahn spirit, they did an amazing job,” Public Relations Director Robin Kohn said. “It was an honor for them.”
“It’s very much in the flavor of the building,” Kohn said.
Chicago-based Product Architecture + Design has handled all three phases of the $1.6 million project. The library saved up for the project rather than issuing bonds.
“We paid everything out of our own pockets,” Kohn said.
The new entrance will be more accessible, she said. Although the existing entrance is ADA-compliant, it requires visitors to make a sharp turn to enter the building. “This is going to be a straight-on entrance,” Kohn said, with a canopy and new lighting to make the entrance “good and safe.”
Construction is scheduled to begin this week.
While the front entrance is under construction, library patrons will be directed to use the employee entrance on the east side of the building, where the parking lot is. A greeter will be there every day to ensure security. Restrooms will continue to be open.
The first two phases of the library remodeling featured extensive interior work. The youth services area now includes a Makerspace for kids and teens to explore new technologies and work with others. A BabyTalk area features new areas aimed at stimulating early childhood education.
The library also has a renovated reference area, computer lab, Indiana Room and learning center. It also has all new shelving. “Everything is just crisp and lots of glass,” Kohn said.
“Every phase we’ve done so far, I’ve equated it to having a baby,” Kohn said, with something to admire once the pain of construction was over. “This is the big finish.”