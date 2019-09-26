MICHIGAN CITY — A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an incident in which two corpses were found in a Michigan City motel room.
Jesse J. Brockman, of Michigan City, has been charged with dealing methamphetamine, a level 2 felony, and failure to report a dead body, the LaPorte County Drug Task Force announced in a press release Thursday.
At about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, Michigan City police responded to ABC Motel, 3948 Franklin St., to check on the welfare of a 29-year-old Michigan City man and observed what they believed to be a deceased person, the release stated.
Officers discovered the bodies of Christina Rossetti, 26, and Zachary Granzo, 29, as well as a third person who was transported to the Michigan City Police Department, police said.
LaPorte County Drug Task Force investigators obtained a search warrant for the room and found illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia, the release said. Brockman was arrested after a 16-hour investigation. Also assisting at the scene and in the case were the Michigan City Fire Department and LaPorte County Emergency Medical Services, prosecutor's office and coroner's office.
Police say the investigation continues, and additional charges may be filed after the results of the autopsies of Rossetti and Granzo.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Lt. Tim Richardson of the LaPorte County Drug Task Force at 219-874-3221, ext. 1068.