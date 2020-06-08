Michigan City mayor backs cops in defamation suit against city, former mayor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MICHIGAN CITY — The Republican mayor of Michigan City is backing four police officers in the civil lawsuit they filed last week against the city and its Democratic former mayor.

On Monday, Mayor Duane Parry endorsed the officers' allegations that former Michigan City Mayor Ron Meer defamed and intentionally inflicted emotional distress on them in October 2019 after the officers arrested Meer’s stepson, Adam Bray.

"I support our police officers, who were engaged in their official law enforcement duties during this unfortunate turn of events," Parry said.

"I am not happy that my administration will have to spend the time and effort assisting our insurance defense carrier in these matters, especially when the city has many more pressing issues."

The officers — Cpl. Willie Henderson, Lt. Timothy Richardson, Cpl. Francisco Rodriguez and Cpl. Kyle Shiparski — are seeking more than $500,000 in compensatory damages from Meer and the city, as well as punitive damages, because they allege Meer's defamatory actions were performed "knowingly, willfully and with malicious intent," according to court records.