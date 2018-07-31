MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan City Police on Monday were investigating a second fatal shooting in less than a week.
The latest victim, 39-year-old Darnell Crawford, was found dead on a sidewalk before 6 a.m. Sunday at Canterbury House Apartments near Pahs Road on the city’s south side, police said.
Police said Crawford was shot in the 200 block of Herring Gull Lane at the far southern end of the grounds.
The investigation is in the early stages, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Michigan City Police detective Arwen LaMotte at 219 874-3221, ext. 1081.
In the meantime, an arrest has been made for the July 25 fatal shooting of Joseph Pryor, 32, of Hammond.
He was shot in the head outside a residence at 142 N. Woodland Ave. on the city’s east side.
Jae’Vianne Aldridge, 18, is charged with murder.
According to court documents, the investigation shows the killing appears to be an act of revenge.
Earlier that evening, a female was repeatedly hit and stomped on in the 200 block of S. Karwick Road on the northeast side of the city.
A witness told police Aldridge’s sister was among the attackers.
Aldridge allegedly invited the witness over to fight, then, during a large altercation, shot Pryor, the uncle of the witness, according to court documents.
When officers went to Aldridge’s home the next day, police said her girlfriend was trying to flush bullets down a toilet.