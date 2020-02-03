Michigan City Rotary honors Davis

MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Rotary Club has presented Cynthia “Cyndi” Davis this year’s Paul J. Alinsky Excellence Award.

The award, which the Rotary Club of Michigan City holds in high regard, is presented in honor of Paul Alinsky, a past Rotary Club President, past Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, and founder of Sentinel Alarm Co.

He died in 1997; the award was created to keep his memory alive.

The award is given annually to a person from the Michigan City community who exhibits dedication to community service and excellence, passion and innovation in their vocation/career, as these are the areas where Paul excelled.

Davis was nominated by Faye Moore and Willie Milsap, board members of the North Central Community Action Agency. The nomination included a long list of community service dedication and commitments, and said of those boards and organizations: “Cyndi was actively participating in meetings, fundraising drives, planning conferences and workshops on most the boards (and) … has been behind the scenes at events in the community most of her adult life.”