Michigan City Rotary honors Davis

MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Rotary Club has presented Cynthia “Cyndi” Davis this year’s Paul J. Alinsky Excellence Award.
The award, which the Rotary Club of Michigan City holds in high regard, is presented in honor of Paul Alinsky, a past Rotary Club President, past Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, and founder of Sentinel Alarm Co.
He died in 1997; the award was created to keep his memory alive.
The award is given annually to a person from the Michigan City community who exhibits dedication to community service and excellence, passion and innovation in their vocation/career, as these are the areas where Paul excelled.
Davis was nominated by Faye Moore and Willie Milsap, board members of the North Central Community Action Agency. The nomination included a long list of community service dedication and commitments, and said of those boards and organizations: “Cyndi was actively participating in meetings, fundraising drives, planning conferences and workshops on most the boards (and) … has been behind the scenes at events in the community most of her adult life.”
Past recipients of this award include Les Radke, Bud Ruby, Duane Mertl; Rotary service volunteers, Ron Bensz, Jerry Karstens, Emerson Spartz, Glen Lubeznik, James Welborne, Kathleen Lang, Bernie Scott, Jan Radford, Tom Ringo, Jim Dworkin, Dr. Lisa Hendricks, Marty Corley, Don Babcock and Rotary Club members, Allan Whitlow and Dion Campbell.
A memorial inscribed with the names of past recipients is on display at City Hall, located at 100 E. Michigan Blvd., Michigan City.
The selection committee included Rotarians and non-Rotarians who chose this year’s honoree from among five nominations received this year.
Davis will be honored and presented with a replica of the Paul Alinsky memorial along with a contribution to a charity of their choice. The award will be presented at Rotary’s meeting on Feb. 20 at the Northern Indiana Education Foundation (NIEF), 402 Franklin Str., Michigan City.
This event is open to the public, and lunch is available for $12 per person.