Michigan City School Board President Don Dulaney this week is defending the board's recent rejection of one member's proposal that would have required incoming kindergartners receive lead poison screenings.
Dulaney argued Monday that board member Deborah Chubb's approach wasn't appropriate, and that, contrary to statements made by Chubb and others, the board is supportive of expansive lead testing in Michigan City schools.
"What she did was she raised an oral amendment to the student information handbook, which is publishing for students at the start of semester. She didn’t introduce a policy. She wanted a sentence put into the student information handbook, saying that children must be lead tested to register. I don’t even know if that’s enforceable without a policy in place," Dulaney argued.
Despite Chubb’s push, the School Board last week voted 4-3 against the measure.
Lead paint is believed to be the biggest culprit behind Michigan City’s high percentage of children with elevated blood lead levels, and some argue the best way to uncover the extent of the problem is to get more children tested.
The problem is not unique to Michigan City. In Indiana and across the United States, too few children are screened for lead poisoning at a young age — when developing brains are most vulnerable.
Dulaney said the board is working towards mandatory testing, but doing so in the eleventh hour — when half of kindergartners were already registered — was short-sighted, he said.
"We’ve been talking about trying to make sure we’re able to go forward in 2019," he said.
'Newly created excuse'
Chubb said Monday her motion was to amend the board's policy to include the requirement of a lead screen, along with immunizations, and that the policy be reflected in the parent handbook.
Chubb said she made a motion to change the policy June 26, but the board suggested she bring it to the next meeting.
"It's quite a bit to swallow to pretend that I was not seeking a change of policy. And, of course, this newly created excuse that what I was proposing would not be enforceable was not mentioned during the board's discussion at any of the meetings. In fact, there was board discussion about the fact that if my motion was approved, we'd have to expel children who didn't get the lead screen, which is false," Chubb said.
State law now permits school boards to require lead testing, but the statute requires the State Department of Health and State Board of Education to adopt rules maintain a database. Neither department has that database established, Dulaney said.
A local school board maintaining its own database of children who tested positive or negative presents a number of issues, including potential HIPAA privacy violations and then there's the annual cost to maintain the database, Dulaney said.
The recommendation was one of several pushed by Mayor Ron Meer’s Committee on Lead — formed in 2017 shortly after national news reports highlighted the city’s disproportionate number of children testing positive for lead between 2005 and 2015.
Lead testing is offered at Michigan City back-to-school rallies through HealthLinc mobile vans and other children-oriented events, but Chubb and others argue too few students receive lead screenings because it remains optional.