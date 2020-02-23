Michigan City schools schedule kindergarten roundup

Parents who need assistance to determine which school their child will attend may contact the MCAS Transportation Department at 219-873-2127. For all other questions regarding Kindergarten and Pre-K Roundup, contact the school where your child will be enrolled.

Parents should bring the following information to Kindergarten/Pre-K Roundup: (1) the child’s official birth certificate from the state Board of Health; (2) an updated record of the child’s immunizations and proof of lead screening; (3) the parent/guardian’s driver’s license or state photo ID; (4) emergency contact information; and (5) proof of residency (a utility bill, property tax bill, lease agreement on business letterhead, public assistance documentation, etc.)

Information and Application forms for MCAS elementary Magnet School programs in the Arts (at Pine Elementary) and STEM (at Lake Hills) will be available at Kindergarten Roundup. They are also available at http://EducateMC.net/magnets.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0